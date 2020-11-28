BOB ASMUSSEN, The N-G’s resident college football expert, is a voting member of the Associated Press Top 25
panel and has been since 2009. Each week, he will reach out to other voters for their thoughts on different topics. This week: If Illinois pulls off the upset against Ohio State, would you put the Illini on your ballot?
“Assuming the outcome would be a last-second-field-goal victory for Illinois (see Pitt/Clemson 2016), I would not put a 3-3 Illini team on my Top 25 ballot. I can’t get past those blowout losses to Wisconsin and Minnesota, and beating Rutgers and Nebraska doesn’t give much of a boost to the resume. Stack Ohio State and Iowa victories back-to-back, and everything changes.”
— Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
“I would give Illinois consideration, yes. But I’m not sure I would automatically put the Illini in, either. Those losses to Purdue and Minnesota loom large . . . though I do understand the offense is playing much better with Brandon Peters at QB.”
— Aaron McMann, Ann Arbor (Mich.) News
“I doubt the Illini would make my ballot. They would need another quality win to be considered at 3-3 and they just don’t have it. If Illinois wins, my reaction would be to consider dropping Ohio State toward the bottom, not adding the Illini.”
— James Kratch, NJ.com