It’s not a stay-at-home order, Gov. J.B. Pritzker emphasized Tuesday, but the new rules that take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday across Illinois come with some of the same mitigation measures.
“The best way for us to avoid a stay-at-home order is to stay home,” Pritzker said in announcing Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations at his daily coronavirus press briefing in Chicago. “If you don’t need to do it, don’t do it.”
Pritzker said that goes especially for interacting with people outside your own household.
“You should not attend dinners, events, gatherings or meetings outside your own household,” he said, adding: “We are asking people to choose Zoom instead of gathering for Thanksgiving.”
While the new rules leave to school boards the decision whether to hold in-person learning, Pritzker pleaded with employers statewide to keep workers at home if possible.
“All workplaces that have remote capabilities should have their employees work remotely,” Pritzker said. “If you are able to work at home, you need to do so.”
When it comes to enforcing rules for gatherings, Pritzker said: “We are relying on you here. Nobody will go door to door to check on you but we’re making people hold themselves and each other accountable.”
The new rules came on the same day the state announced 12,601 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97 additional deaths and increasingly concerning hospitalization numbers.
As of Tuesday, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, one out of every four patients hospitalized in Illinois had COVID-19 — “and that number is only going to grow,” she added.
“The second wave is now here,” Ezike said, and “it’s more dire than what we saw in the spring.”
- No indoor dining and bars and restaurants
- Closing bars and restaurants at 11 p.m.
- No use of video gambling terminals
- A 25 percent capacity limit for health and fitness centers
- Closing theaters and indoor museums
- No party buses
- Funerals limited to 10 family members
- A pause of all indoor group sporting and recreational activities
- Limiting retail stores to 25 percent capacity and grocery stores to 50 percent capacity
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 40th fatality reported; 930 cases added
A man in his 60s was the 40th Champaign County resident to die with COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The district reported the latest death Tuesday, along with 1,509 active COVID cases, nearly double the 772 active cases there were on Monday.
New cases overall rose by 930, to 9,114.
Tuesday's total includes some additional cases from previous days, according to public health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID dropped by two, to 10.
More to know about COVID in Champaign County:
— 9,732 new tests reported in the past day brought the total in the county to date to 967,356.
— There were 1,345 active close contacts in quarantine, three fewer than on Monday.
— The number of recovered cases rose by 192, to 7,565.