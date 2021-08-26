CHICAGO -- With COVID-19 cases surging across the state and hospital capacity dwindling, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that masks will be required in all indoor public places statewide starting Monday.
The mandate to wear masks will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, the governor announced Thursday.
Pritzker also announced that all health care workers, including nursing-home employees; all pre-kindergarten-through-12th-grade teachers and staff; and all higher-education personnel and students are required to be vaccinated.
The first dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose vaccine must be received by Sept. 5, and the second dose of two-dose vaccines must be received within 30 days of the first, the governor ordered.
“The quick spread of this disease in Illinois and across the country is holding us all back from the post-pandemic life we so desperately want to embrace, and it’s harming the most vulnerable among us,” Pritzker said. “We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds.”
Today’s announcements came just weeks after Pritzker made masks required in all pre-K-through-12 schools, day care centers and long-term-care facilities and further ordered all state employees working in congregate-living facilities to be vaccinated.
From January through July, 98 percent of Illinois’ COVID-19 cases, 96 percent of hospitalizations and 95 percent of deaths have been among unvaccinated people, Pritzker said.
And the regions with the lowest numbers of vaccinated people are also those with the lowest levels of hospital availability, he said.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said as of Wednesday night, 2,184 Illinois residents were in the hospital with COVID-19, 489 were in intensive care and 241 were on ventilators.
And 220 COVID-19 patients are being admitted to hospitals in Illinois daily, she said. The last time the state saw that high a number was in May, she said.
In southern Illinois, there was just one intensive-care bed available Tuesday, she said.
“Because of the delta variant, hospitals are fighting the battle we hoped would be behind us,” Pritzker said. “I can’t imagine how frustrating this must be for them.”
In Champaign County, 51.4 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, but some counties continue to lag even behind that. In Vermilion County, for instance, jsut 34.2 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated.
July and August have been particularly deadly months for Champaign County, with 18 COVID-19 deaths since July 1.