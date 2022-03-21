CHAMPAIGN — Promise Healthcare has closed its off-site COVID-19 testing and vaccination facility, effective Monday, but is still making those services available by appointment inside its Frances Nelson Health Center, 819 Bloomington Road, C.
Testing and vaccinations had been provided in a separate building at the same plaza.
The organization’s Director of Marketing Shea Ward said the change is being made as a result of an announcement last week from the federal government that there would be changes in funding to community health centers and for COVID service delivery.
“The safety of our patients, staff, and community has been a top priority during the past two years and the COVID clinic was set up to provide COVID-related services at a location separate from our main clinic," Ward said. “We are now at a point where we can safely provide COVID testing and vaccinations in our main clinic.“