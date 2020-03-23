CHAMPAIGN — For the most part, the local community has been doing a great job complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order to stay home, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Monday.
“We are very hopeful that all the social distancing is going to help,” she said.
But it’s going to take time, Pryde warned.
While the number of COVID-19 cases statewide continues to climb, Champaign County’s number of positive tests remains at three.
Most of the tests done here and sent to a state lab have continued to be negative, with 13 still pending, Pryde said. But that may not include all pending tests, because some medical providers have been sending tests to private labs, she said.
Pryde advised keeping the following in mind:
— It’s possible to have been infected, contagious and unaware of that because you have mild or no symptoms.
“We would like it if everyone assumes that they’re infected and everyone around is infected,” she said.
— While you can still go out for necessary supplies, limit your trips to the grocery or pharmacy to when it’s essential.
— Don’t be afraid to ask the person next to you in line to move farther away.
“Don’t be afraid to say, ‘I don’t know if I’m infectious or if you are infectious,’” Pryde said.