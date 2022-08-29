CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is now strongly recommending that everyone wear a mask in indoor public places due to the high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community.
“The number of cases in the community and on campus have increased about 50 percent in the last one week,” public health Administrator Julie Pryde said. “Based on trends from previous years, we are likely to experience higher spread in the next 10 days.”
Indoor masking and staying home when sick will help reduce the spread, she said.
Currently Champaign, Vermilion and Douglas counties are all at high COVID-19 transmission levels, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.