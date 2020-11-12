CHAMPAIGN -- A favorite local holiday tradition, the 20th annual Parade of Lights, will be virtual this year, and presented with a twist for safety’s sake.
Parade of Lights Shoebox Edition will mean just that -- the floats will be reduced to the size of a shoebox, according to Champaign Center Partnership.
Chosen to be honorary grand marshal of this year’s parade is Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde, the organization announced.
Champaign Center Partnership Executive Director Xander Hazel said selecting Pryde was an easy choice.
“We look to Julie for leadership and rely on the CUPHD’s dedicated staff to navigate this public health crisis that we are all facing,” he said.
Hazel said there will be 47 miniature floats in the parade, which will be pulled in front of a camera.
The parade will be recorded and produced by Shatterglass Studios, Champaign, and the emcees will be Andrew Schiver and Lindsey Gates-Markel of CU Broad Comedy.
"It should be fun. It should be cute," Hazel said.
While the parade won’t be a large public event this year, it can still be watched from the comfort of home, on TV and Facebook, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
Presented by Christie Clinic, the parade’s theme -- Home for the Holidays -- fits with the message public health has been promoting throughout the pandemic: Celebrate the holidays at home and refrain from gatherings that would further fuel the spread of COVID-19.
The parade will be available to view on Facebook via @ChampaignCenter and @WCIA3 News.
It can also be watched on TV on CGTV Compast channel 5, i3 Broadband channel 5 and AT&T U-verse channel 99.
Goodie bags, sponsored by Feldcamp'sTowing, will be given out at 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.