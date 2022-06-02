CHAMPAIGN — A woman in her 70s became the 296th Champaign County resident to lose her life to COVID-19.
This latest death, announced Thursday, was the first COVID death in the county reported since April 19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Champaign County, which had been at a high level for COVID transmission, is now at a medium transmission level based on the number of reported cases per 100,000 residents, percentage of intensive care beds available and number of COVID-related hospital admissions.
In the most recently-available update Wednesday, there were 13 Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID.
Carle Health reported as of Monday that it was caring for 53 COVID patients systemwide, two of them in intensive care. The majority of Carle’s COVID patients, 35, were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with one in intensive care.