CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will begin making the new bivalent booster shot for COVID-19 available Sept. 12.
The district will be hosting vaccination clinics with appointments available Monday through Thursday at its headquarters at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
Because of limited availability of the vaccine, the first week of appointments will be restricted to those 65 and older, according to the health district.
Both Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech shots will be available for this new booster that targets both the original COVID and the omicron subvarients BA.4 and BA.5 now responsible for nearly all new COVID cases.
The Moderna vaccine is authorized for those 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine is for people 12 and older.
Appointments for next week will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To sign up online: https://bit.ly/3RJHR7J