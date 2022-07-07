CHAMPAIGN — Residents of Inman Place, a senior independent living facility in downtown Champaign, were expected to remain in quarantine in their apartments until next week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Inman Marketing Director Cindy Johnson said 13 of the building’s nearly 50 residents have been infected, but all residents have been confined to their apartments to stop further transmission.
All residents were tested for COVID after a male resident became ill and went to the hospital last week, Johnson said. While the man later died, the other 12 infected residents have had mild symptoms, she said.
Inman Place has been following the same COVID-19 precautions since the beginning of the pandemic, including required mask-wearing and daily temperature checks, she said.
Residents are getting their meals delivered to their apartments during the quarantine, and essential caregivers are permitted to go in and out of the apartments as needed, Johnson said.
Plans are to retest all residents July 13, and if all tests are negative the quarantine will be lifted and a deep cleaning of the building will be done, she said.