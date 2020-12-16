RANTOUL — Now they know how the elves feel.
Nine wrappers — that’s to say volunteers — toiled for a good part of the day Sunday to wrap presents for more than 100 people of all ages at Rantoul/Paxton VFW Post 6750.
It was all part of the angel tree project that was the brainchild of Commander Justin Penrod.
Sixty-three senior residents of Rantoul’s Eagle’s View Supportive Living retirement facility and 49 children will receive gift bags and stockings through the project.
“We set up the angel Christmas tree” in the VFW building, Penrod said. People who wanted to buy or donate toward the project “could either contact us by Facebook, or if they wanted to grab a tag off our tree, they could do that as well.”
The donors brought the items, unwrapped. Penrod said VFW didn’t want any contraband such as alcohol in the gifts, so the volunteers did the wrapping.
Donors also went above and beyond by providing wrapping material.
“We had tons of wrapping paper left over,” Penrod said.
While listening to Christmas tunes — wrap music — the volunteers came in and worked their magic.
In addition to Penrod, the volunteer wrappers were Carol Penrod, Jenna Little, Becky Kopmann, Janie Vericker, Jill Alred, Abby Good, Cindy Tiller and Kimmy Damron.
Laurie Baie, resident services coordinator at Eagle’s View, said Penrod had approached her about buying gifts for the seniors there.
“We have quite a few veterans,” Baie said. “He knew people were not going out to visit their families. We said it would be a great blessing. We have people who don’t have families.”
The residents gave Penrod their wish lists.
Baie said the VFW effort will help the senior citizens a great deal, noting, “Sometimes they get to feeling more isolated and alone and don’t realize the whole world is experiencing this pandemic.”
VFW also received $300 in monetary donations, which were used to buy stockings and goodies to put in them.
Each recipient will receive a gift and stocking from Santa Claus during the weekend.
Said Penrod: “This coming Saturday at 10 a.m., Santa Claus will come down from the North Pole and ... drop them off at (Eagle’s View), then go to Thomasboro, then to Gifford and then to Paxton and then stop at Ludlow before finishing up in Rantoul.”
Penrod said more people than he can count donated gifts and funds toward the cause. Several people adopted multiple angels.
“With everything that’s going on, I didn’t think we’d have so much charity,” Penrod said. “It surprised me. When I saw all the gifts on the table, it was overwhelming.”