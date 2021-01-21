SPRINGFIELD -- East Central Illinois Region 6 has moved out of the state’s Tier 1 COVID-19 mitigation restrictions to the less restrictive Phase 4.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the change Thursday morning for the 21-county region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
The change was based on improving COVID-19 metrics for the region, including a test positivity rate of 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, plus staffed intensive care unit bed capacity of 20 percent or more for three consecutive days and no sustained increase in COVID patients in the hospital for seven out of 10 days.
Phase 4 allows for gathering sizes of up to 50 people.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 10 of the state’s 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations.
“However, this does not mean we can let our guard down,” she said. “We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus -- wear our masks, avoid large gatherings and get the vaccine when it is our turn."
Public health will continue closely monitoring test positivity, intensive care bed availability and the number of people hospitalized with COVID. Regions trending in the wrong direction can again be placed under more restrictions.