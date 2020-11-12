COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 109 Thursday, to 7,558, according to the C-U Public Health District.
The number of people with active cases and in isolation rose by 23, to 551, while the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained seven.
On top of that, an additional 98 close contacts of active cases were asked to quarantine in the past day, bringing the total active close contacts in quarantine countywide to 1,310.
Meanwhile, the seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers East Central Illinois rose again Thursday — from 12.2 to 12.7 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Thursday are through Nov. 9) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.8 percent, up from 4.6 a day earlier).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 9 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 26.7 percent (+3.4), 36 of 92 tests positive (39.1% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Effingham: 21.7 percent (+0.3), 46 of 204 tests positive (22.5% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Iroquois: 18.2 percent (-1.2), 53 of 369 tests positive (14.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Clay: 18.1 percent (+2.2), 18 of 77 tests positive (23.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Macon: 16.0 percent (+1.0), 145 of 940 tests positive (15.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Richland: 16.0 percent (+6.2), 30 of 110 tests positive (27.3% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Cumberland: 14.7 percent (+0.8), 7 of 27 tests positive (25.9% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Shelby: 14.2 percent (+0.8), 23 of 128 tests positive (18.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Edgar: 13.6 percent (+3.3), 11 of 66 tests positive (16.7% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- DeWitt: 12.7 percent (-0.6), 11 of 102 tests positive (10.8% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Coles: 12.4 percent (+0.1), 15 of 156 tests positive (9.6% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Piatt: 12.6 percent (+0.8), 22 of 177 tests positive (12.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Douglas: 12.2 percent (-0.6), 19 of 153 tests positive (12.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Vermilion: 12.2 percent (-0.1), 52 of 615 tests positive (8.5% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Clark: 12.1 percent (-0.5), 2 of 40 tests positive (5.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Jasper: 11.8 percent (+2.6), 13 of 108 tests positive (12.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Ford: 11.6 percent (-0.1), 22 of 261 tests positive (8.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Lawrence: 11.3 percent (+2.6), 35 of 225 tests positive (15.6% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Crawford: 9.9 percent (+0.9), 22 of 239 tests positive (9.2% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Champaign: 8.7 percent* (+0.3), 137 of 1,533 tests positive (8.9% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Moultrie: 8.6 percent (-0.1), 16 of 106 tests positive (15.1% daily rate) on Nov. 9
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, up from 1.9 overnight.