URBANA — For one campus-area restaurant, a pandemic-relief grant recently awarded by the state is offering some breathing space.
“It’s allowed us to kind of sleep again at night,” said Derrick Aikman, owner of The Bread Company at 706 S. Goodwin Ave., U.
The Bread Company — which received $105,000 — was among 95 Champaign County businesses awarded Back to Business grants from the state late last month.
Since the first round of grants were made in September, the state has provided $111 million under this program to help small businesses rehire employees and cover operation costs.
In all, the state plans to award $250 million in Back to Business grants from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Grants will continue to available on a rolling basis until all the money is awarded.
Aikman said The Bread Company’s grant was used up fast, and it was vital to help pay bills, make some needed repairs and reduce the feeling of “struggling all the time.”
“Also, to provide a security cushion so in case — we were never sure and I still never know — if we were going to have it all come crashing again with the omicron” variant, he said.
Brian Knox, owner of Champaign-based Knox-Array Event Production, said his $110,000 grant also went to help pay the bills.
In 2020, he said, “we only lost about 94 percent of our business.”
With summer being his busiest time, Knox said, he handled a lot of events in August and September last year, when people thought it was safe to resume going to concerts, but in October, business fell off again.
He reduced his overhead and diversified by buying CU Woodshop Supply, and he’s now hoping for a better summer ahead for Knox-Array, Knox said.
The Back to Business grants range from $5,000 to $150,000, except for hotels, which are eligible for up to $250,000.
In Champaign County, three hotels got the maximum $250,000 grants in January. They included Holiday Inn Champaign, TownPlace Suites by Marriott and Hyatt Place Champaign/Urbana, all in Champaign.
Among other hotels receiving grants of $100,000 or more were Comfort Suites in Urbana, awarded $195,000, Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana, awarded $160,000, and Baymont Inn and Suites by Wyndham in Champaign, awarded $100,000.
Terri Reifsteck, vice president of marketing and community engagement for Visit Champaign County, said hotels have suffered tremendously during the pandemic “and continue to do so as new variants continue to cause events to be canceled or scaled back.”
“In 2020, our area experienced a 42 percent decrease in spending in lodging alone,” she said. “Retail was down 33 percent, and food and beverage was down 29 percent.”
Hotel occupancy rates have been bouncing back due to new amenities in the community but are still below pre-pandemic levels, she said.
“Many of our hotels placed staff on furlough or had to lay off employees,” Reifsteck said. “Sales teams at our area hotels are mostly back, but they are still experiencing staffing shortages.”