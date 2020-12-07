Research Report: Which mask is best for 'speech intelligibility' in the classroom?
Masks: Good for preventing the spread of COVID-19, not so good for students in the back of the classroom trying to understand what their covered-up professor is saying.
That pandemic predicament was the focus of a research project by PASQUALE BOTTALICO, a UI assistant professor of speech and hearing science, who set out to answer the question: Which mask is best for “speech intelligibility” in the classroom?
THE EXPERIMENT
Face masks only add to “already existing negative factors such as poor acoustics and high noise levels often experienced in classrooms,” says Bottalico, whose goal was to answer a two-part question:
“Which type of face mask yields the highest level of speech intelligibility — and the lowest level of listening effort — in simulated classroom conditions with low and high reverberation time?”
THE TEAM
The study, conducted during the spring and summer and funded by the UI’s Speech and Hearing Department, focused on a group of 40 college-level students.
Joining Bottalico in the experiment: his Ph.D. student, Silvia Murgia; renowned UI speech perception expert Karen Kirk; and Italian room acoustic experts Arianna Astolfi and Giuseppina Puglisi.
THE FINDINGS
“The results of this study showed that the use of surgical masks or N95 masks, rather than fabric masks, is strongly recommended in teaching environments,” Bottalico says.
“The use of surgical and N95 masks can minimize negative effects on speech intelligibility and the students’ listening effort while protecting instructors and students alike.”