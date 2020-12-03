CHAMPAIGN — The wait for results after getting a coronavirus test at Market Place Mall may be getting shorter again.
The state’s community testing site at the Champaign mall, where patients have been experiencing waits of five to seven days for results, has resumed about a 48-hour turnaround time on results, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
That’s due to some changes being made by the Illinois Department of Public Health to free up capacity at labs serving state testing sites, including the one in Champaign, she said.
The state agnecy couldn’t be reached Wednesday for more details.
Carle Health, which is averaging about 500 coronavirus tests a day at its own drive- thru testing site on Mattis Avenue in Champaign, is still turning around results in its own lab in 24 to 36 hours. And it is now implementing some changes to reduce the wait time in line at that testing location.
Coronavirus testing done by Carle must still be ordered by physician offices, but now, those patients who are required to get tested prior to undergoing a procedure can do so at primary-care and convenient-care locations, according to Lesly Whitlow, Carle’s vice president of primary care.
That’s intended to thin out the lines at the Mattis Avenue site, where the wait can average an hour or two depending on time of day and demand, she said.
Whitlow said Carle is also launching a new phone check-in and registration system as patients enter the lines at the Mattis Avenue location.
Patients will get instructions about the nasal-swab test they do themselves in their vehicles, and several will be doing the swabbing at once in line, rather than one at a time when they reach the front of the line, Whitlow said.
Christie Clinic is also continuing COVID-19 testing when ordered by a doctor’s office, and that testing continues to be by appointment only, so patients aren’t experiencing waits in line, according to Michelle Antonacci, Christie’s clinical services director.
Champaign County added 386 new COVID-19 cases Monday through Wednesday, but it’s too early to tell if there will be a large surge in cases linked to Thanksgiving gatherings that were held against public-health guidance, according to Carle Foundation CEO Dr. James Leonard.
Deaths and hospitalizations have been rising because the spread in communities has raised the number of COVID-19 patients, he said.
Even if a post-Thanksgiving surge is somehow avoided, Leonard urged everyone to remain vigilant about avoiding gatherings that spread infections and add more stress to the health care system.
“Let’s say it doesn’t go up. Does that mean it’s time to party again and no holds barred?” he said about post-Thanksgiving cases. “No, it means we dodged another bullet.”
Leonard said he expects to see another big surge in COVID-19 cases in January or February as the vaccine starts to be rolled out and people continue to grow tired of the restrictions and slack off on taking precautions.
“As leader of the organization, I’m very aware that people are tired, that they’re afraid and they’re also frustrated because there’s a lot of differing information out there,” he said.
He urged people to base their actions on facts about COVID-19 rather than opinions.
It’s still going to be about six months before there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine for everyone, Leonard said, “and even then, the virus will continue to bounce around.”