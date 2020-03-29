You’re at home self-isolating, and even if you were to go out, all the cinemas are shut down. So how do you see films in a time of quarantine? Actually, there are lots of sources for home viewing.
You can even see films that are or would have been recent releases. If you have cable, then with Xfinity On-Demand, you could watch “Birds of Prey: and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn,” the new Vin Diesel action film “Bloodshot,” the Robert Downey Jr. “Dolittle” or “Cats.” But you can’t rent them. You have to buy them at $19.99 ($21.99 for “Birds of Prey”). That seems high unless you plan to view them repeatedly or else watch them with friends. But then how many people can you fit in your living room if you’re sitting the recommended 6 feet apart?
Xfinity offers rent or buy options for lots of films, but many now are for purchase only, and they’re not necessarily films that had or would have had wide theatrical releases. Buy a few of those and you would be spending enough to sign up online for Netflix or Amazon Prime for a year. But online you would still have to pay $19.99 to buy the Disney/Pixar “Onward,” “Bloodshot,” “The Way Back” and “Birds of Prey” or even to rent “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” or “Emma.”
Of course, those services have many other feature films and series to offer, too many to go into detail about here. I’ve written about some of those series before, including foreign police procedurals such as “The Mantis,” “The Forest” and “Witnesses,” all from France, on Netflix. Among other police dramas, Amazon Prime offers three seasons of “Roba” about Helsinki cops; concentrating more on patrol officers, it’s something of the Finnish equivalent of “Hill Street Blues.”
Then there’s also “The Good Cop” on Netflix — an Israeli half-hour series with a more comic tone about a cop working in a station that’s constantly threatened with being shut down for budgetary reasons. He’s also forced to live with his parents, while his conman father keeps trying to exploit the situation. The folks at Netflix apparently liked this series so much that they made an inferior American version starring Tony Danza, with most of the family dynamics changed, which they cancelled after 10 episodes.
The best resource for film lovers, though, is probably the Turner Classic Movies (TCM), a sort of constant film festival complete with introductions and commentaries on most films. You don’t have the option of being able to see whatever you want of their offerings whenever you want to see them, but close attention to their program guide and judicious use of your DVR can be particularly rewarding. TCM features silent films on Sundays and film noir classics on Saturdays. The rest of the week is given over to retrospectives organized around various themes. Last week, for instance, saw blocs of films devoted to Maureen O’Hara (the “Queen of Technicolor”), character actor Edward Everett Horton, and submarine films (including at least a couple with Earnest Borgnine in the cast — a double retrospective, as it were).
If you don’t have cable or don’t want to pay extra for renting films, the internet still has many options for you. People use YouTube to upload personal videos, but you can also find old theatrically released features and shorts there. Just type in a title in the search box on the site. If you find the film you’re looking for, you will probably have to deal with commercials interrupting your viewing, but you can usually skip an ad after a few seconds.
The National Film Board of Canada (NFBC) has been making award-winning documentaries and animations since 1939 (over 3,000 productions and over 5,000 awards). Their site (nfbc.ca) lets you view a large selection of their best shorts for free. If you visit their site, be sure to check out these animated films: “Why Me?”, “The Big Snit,” “Special Delivery” and “Neighbours” (Norman McLaren’s 1952 classic, which won an Oscar as best documentary short subject because the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not know how to categorize its unusual technique animating live human beings).
Then there’s the Open Culture site (openculture.com), which claims to offer 1,150 movies spanning classics, noir, westerns, documentaries, silent films and animation, including 125 Korean feature films and 70 Russian films (unfortunately, though, neither the Korean nor the Russian films are subtitled). Some of these can be seen directly on the site itself, but for many the site merely provides a link to the YouTube upload. Open Culture also provides links to free online courses, audio books, ebooks, language lessons and other resources to help improve your mind while you’re self-isolating at home. So you can get smarter while being smart and staying healthy.