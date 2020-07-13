CHAMPAIGN — The Salvation Army Thrift Store at 2212 N. Market St., C, will close permanently in early August due to rising business costs, according to the organization’s Major Randall Summit.
“Even with our best efforts, the thrift store was not sustainable from a financial standpoint due to rising business costs,” he said. "Instead, we will direct our resources to the other social services where we do our best work.”
The store had closed March 30 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and during that pause the decision was made to make the closing the shop permanently, he said.
Since the Salvation Army can no longer accept donations, the organization has been encouraging people to donate their used goods to other stores in the community.
The thrift store will reopen July 27 and hold a liquidation sale until it closes for good Aug. 8.
Any inventory left after that will be given to other nonprofit thrift stores.
“We are very grateful to the patrons of our store and to those who have generously donated merchandise, and we remain deeply committed to meeting the needs of our community,” Summit said.