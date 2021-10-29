CHAMPAIGN — The labor shortage isn’t just affecting businesses and their customers.
The Salvation Army of Champaign County has lowered its red-kettle fundraising goal for the upcoming holiday season because the organization may not be able to hire enough bell-ringers, according to Maj. Randall Summit.
While some of the bell-ringers are volunteers, others are paid employees — a practice that provides jobs for people in need and reduces their need for charitable help, Summit said.
“Everyone is complaining that they can’t get enough staff, so we lowered the total in the budget, hoping we can operate that,” he said.
The Salvation Army of Champaign County is hoping to raise $160,000 through this year’s red-kettle campaign.
That’s $30,000 less than last year’s goal, Summit said.
The first of the red kettles — five of them — are set to roll out in two weeks, and will be followed by more the following week, with 27 kettles staffed with bell-ringers to be in place on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, Summit said.
The kettles outside businesses will be in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, Mahomet and St. Joseph, and there will also be 80 smaller countertop kettles at indoor locations throughout Champaign County, he said
The overall holiday fundraising goal — which includes donations made at the kettles, along with mailed and online donations — will be nearly the same as last year, at $551,000, Summit said.
In all, the Salvation Army of Champaign County raised $550,000 through last year’s holiday giving campaign, he said.
Donors and prospective volunteer bell-ringers can be assured that pandemic safety will be observed, as it was last year, Summit said. The kettles are sanitized between bell-ringer shifts, and bell-ringers are asked to stand about 5 to 6 feet away from the kettles for social distancing, he said.
One of the biggest community needs the Salvation Army supports is food insecurity, according to Summit.
The organization’s food pantry serves, on average, one family every seven minutes for every hour it’s open, and last year it served more than 7,000 unduplicated families in all, he said.
The Salvation Army also is providing housing for 10-20 people in hotels at any given time, and is currently helping about 20 veterans in need — five of whom are living at the Salvation Army building and 15 more receiving rent and utilities assistance, Summit said.
The Salvation Army also helps provide toys for Christmas to needy families, and will be taking applications from parents and guardians starting Nov. 8 to receive toys for their children.
Last year, volunteers bagged toys for parents based on parent suggestions, but this year parents will be able to return to the Salvation Army’s “toy shop” in person to choose donated gifts to give their children, Summit said.