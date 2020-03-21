For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagam and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases bv county
— On the day that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 585 (up by 163 from a day earlier) and Illinois’ death count grew to five (a Cook County woman in her 70s), a stay-at-home order issued Friday afternoon by Gov. J.B. Pritzker left millions wondering how it affects them.
In the end, rumors of a statewide lockdown were replaced by a more conservative order that will allow many businesses and organizations to operate as they have been all week.
— The statewide mandate calls for all schools, both public and private, to remain closed another week, until April 7.
However, districts that had planned to provide meals to students next week, including Champaign and Urbana, will still be allowed to do so, as long as it happens on a “pick-up and takeaway basis only.”
— Law enforcement officers will be watching the streets but won’t be in arrest mode when the order takes effect at 5 p.m. today. Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said for his office, “criminal charges will only be a last resort.”
— In transportation news, MTD buses are still rolling and Willard Airport will remain open, officials said Friday. And while Pritzker’s order limits leaving the home to “essential travel” only, there are many exceptions, from dog sitting to going out for groceries to exercising (just not in a group or at a gym).
— All Champaign County forest preserves will remain open for hiking, fishing and other activities after the governor green-lit engaging in outdoor activities of all kinds “without limitation.”
But playgrounds will be cordoned off — locally and statewide — due to the potential spread of COVID-19 on touch points.
— Nothing in the order prohibits members of a single household or residence from getting together, but “all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited,” with few exceptions, state officials said.
— All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, playgrounds, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, movie and other theaters, concert and music halls, and country clubs or social clubs shall be closed to the public.