Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.