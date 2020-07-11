Just three confirmed cases came back from 1,517 new COVID-19 tests in Champaign County Saturday, a 24-hour positivity rate of 0.2 percent.
The county’s seven-day rate also headed back in the right direction after a big jump Friday — from 2.2 percent to Saturday’s 1.8 percent.
Of the county’s now-1,020 confirmed cases, 873 are considered recovered and 130 are active.
Five residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, up one from Friday.
Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 28 active (unchanged from Friday), 181 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 17 active (up one from Friday), 212 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (up one from Friday), 67 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (unchanged from Friday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 12 active (unchanged from Friday), 85 total (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 11 active (up one from Friday), 146 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Friday), 41 (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 6 active (unchanged from Friday), 65 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged from Friday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 135 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (down one from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
STATE: 24 Illinoisans lose lives
— The state reported 1,195 new cases, 32,345 new tests and the deaths of 24 Illinoisans from Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, McHenry, Will and Winnebago counties.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.0 percent; the 24-hour rate is 3.7 percent.
— The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by one, to 65. Saturday’s new case involved a man in his 30s.
— Both new tests of Vermilion County residents that came back Saturday were negative, keeping the county’s confirmed case total at 85.