SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 7.6% of Champaign County residents have received first dose, another 1.1% fully vaccinated
The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Champaign County rose by two Saturday, to 106.
The deaths — a man in his 70s and woman in her 80s, according to IDPH — were the ninth and 10th reported this week by the C-U Public Health District.
Of 10,808 new tests, 156 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 15,843.
Active cases were up by 40 (to 722) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 23.
The health district is monitoring 932 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 28 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 129 active (up 29)
- 61821/Champaign: 97 active (down seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 85 active (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 72 active (down three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 69 active (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 66 active (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 66 active (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 31 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 30 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 14 active (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (up two)
- 61872/Sadorus: 7 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (down one)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (up two)
- 61852/Longview: 3 active (down one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (down one)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (up one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down four)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (down two)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,378,356 tests
- 15,843 confirmed cases
- 106 fatalities
- 23 county residents hospitalized
- 20,633 close contacts quarantined
- 2,417 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day rate falls for 13th straight day
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was down for a 13th straight day Saturday, falling from 5.9 to 5.6 percent.
The region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt and Vermilion counties started 2021 with a rate of 9.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Jan. 20).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.3 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 11.5 percent (+0.3)
- Clark: 9.1 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 8.9 percent (-0.6)
- Vermilion: 8.7 percent (+0.1)
- Effingham: 7.6 percent (-2.0)
- DeWitt: 6.7 percent (-0.5)
- Iroquois: 6.1 percent (+0.1)
- Shelby: 6.1 percent (-0.4)
- Richland: 6.0 percent (+0.2)
- Clay: 5.9 percent (+0.6)
- Macon: 5.9 percent (-0.8)
- Douglas: 5.6 percent (+1.2)
- Moultrie: 5.5 percent (-0.6)
- Ford: 5.3 percent (-0.2)
- Champaign: 5.1 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 5.1 percent (—)
- Coles: 4.5 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt: 4.3 percent (-0.3)
- Crawford: 3.2 percent (-0.3)
- Edgar: 2.2 percent (-0.8)
- Lawrence: 1.7 percent (-0.2)
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 25 new cases, 0.3% seven-day rate
Twenty-five new cases emerged from 10,570 new tests Friday on campus, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to UI data updated Saturday.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate fell Saturday from 0.4 to 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. No testing for holiday
STATE: 5,152 new cases, 97 fatalities
Of 110,178 new tests, 5,152 came back positive statewide Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 5.0 to 4.9 percent.
IDPH also reported 97 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 18,711:
- Adams County: 1 male 80s
- Boone County: 1 female 50s
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 2 males 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 80s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 2 females 60s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Massac County: 1 female over 100
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Perry County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 2 females 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Schuyler County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Wabash County: 1 female 90s
- White County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Woodford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s