A man in his 90s became the 13th Champaign County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, public health officials confirmed Saturday.
The man had an underlying health condition and hadn’t been in the hospital, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette.
Meanwhile:
— Champaign County added 21 newly confirmed cases Saturday, to 923, and saw its active case total grow by 15, to 125.
— 785 of the 923 cases are considered recovered, an increase of five since Friday.
— The county’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 1.3 percent (84 cases, 6,582 tests) — up three-tenths of a percent from a day earlier.
— With 1,106 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the county’s daily positivity rate is 1.9 percent.
— The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 systems grew by one, to five.
Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to CUPHD data:
- 61853/Mahomet: 24 active (up one from Friday), 58 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 23 active (up five from Friday), 163 total (up five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 15 active (up one from Friday), 197 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 15 active (up two from Friday), 76 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (up three from Friday), 11 total (up three)
- 61820/Champaign: 8 active (up two from Friday), 137 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (unchanged from Friday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (up one from Friday), 13 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 6 active (unchanged from Friday), 131 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 4 active (down one from Friday), 60 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 2 active (up one from Friday), 2 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
****
ELSEWHERE: No new Vermilion cases, 862 statewide
For the first time in six days, the number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County didn’t change — it remains 73.
Statewide, 862 new cases and 10 additional deaths were reported Saturday.
The fatalities spanned five of Illinois’ 102 counties. (The Champaign County case has yet to be added to the state total).
- Cass County: 1 male 90s.
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
- DuPage County: 1 male 90s.
- Kane County: 1 male 60s.
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s.