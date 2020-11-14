Region 6's seven-day positivity rate continued to head in the wrong direction Saturday, climbing from 13.0 to 13.5 percent.
For Tier 1 mitigation measures to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
More likely as the region wraps up its second week of advanced restrictions: It will be subject to additional Tier 2 measures, with an announcement coming from the state as soon as Monday.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Saturday are through Nov. 11) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.2 percent, unchanged from a day earlier).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 11 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 24.8 percent (-2.2), 14 of 80 tests positive (17.5% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Effingham: 23.6 percent (+1.9), 49 of 139 tests positive (35.3% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Iroquois: 21.3 percent (+1.7), 65 of 195 tests positive (33.3% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Richland: 19.7 percent (+3.0), 21 of 102 tests positive (20.6% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Clay: 17.2 percent (+1.4), 22 of 91 tests positive (24.2% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- DeWitt: 17.1 percent (+2.5), 12 of 57 tests positive (21.1% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Cumberland: 16.3 percent (+2.2), 6 of 24 tests positive (25.0% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Shelby: 15.7 percent (+1.3), 13 of 65 tests positive (20.0% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Macon: 15.6 percent (-0.7), 62 of 607 tests positive (10.2% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Piatt: 14.8 percent (+1.1), 33 of 178 tests positive (18.5% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Coles: 14.2 percent (+0.8), 39 of 304 tests positive (12.8% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Lawrence: 14.2 percent (+2.1), 12 of 89 tests positive (13.5% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Edgar: 13.4 percent (-0.5), 7 of 78 tests positive (9.0% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Vermilion: 13.4 percent (+0.7), 93 of 632 tests positive (14.7% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Jasper: 13.3 percent (+0.3), 4 of 29 tests positive (13.8% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Clark: 12.5 percent (+0.7), 13 of 74 tests positive (17.6% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Douglas: 11.0 percent (-0.5), 20 of 158 tests positive (12.7% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Ford: 10.3 percent (+0.1), 21 of 115 tests positive (18.3% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Champaign: 9.3 percent* (+0.5), 142 of 1,380 tests positive (10.3% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Crawford: 8.7 percent (-0.3), 5 of 96 tests positive (5.2% daily rate) on Nov. 11
- Moultrie: 8.4 percent (—), 15 of 127 tests positive (11.8% daily rate) on Nov. 11
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.1 percent, unchanged overnight.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 10 hospitalized, 206 new cases
Of 11,395 new tests, 206 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 7,921.
Also rising: the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 — by four, to 10.
Recovered cases now outnumber active cases, 7,133 to 749, with the latter increasing by 106 overnight.
Close contacts in quarantine (1,166) and deaths (39) remained unchanged overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 191 active, 3,118 total
- 61822/Champaign: 84 active, 663 total
- 61821/Champaign: 82 active, 844 total
- 61801/Urbana: 77 active, 744 total
- 61802/Urbana: 72 active, 564 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 63 active, 658 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 46 active, 333 total
- 61874/Savoy: 27 active, 215 total
- 61880/Tolono: 25 active, 142 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 18 active, 181 total
- 61847/Gifford: 15 active, 45 total
- 61864/Philo: 9 active, 52 total
- 61843/Fisher: 5 active, 73 total
- 61849/Homer: 5 active, 31 total
- 61859/Ogden: 5 active, 24 total
- 61862/Penfield: 4 active, 20 total
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active, 46 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active, 35 total
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active, 18 total
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active, 11 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active, 24 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active, 18 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active, 11 total
- 61871/Royal: 1 active, 11 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active, 7 total
- 61852/Longview: 1 active, 1 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active, 11 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active, 11 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active, 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 938,240
- 7,921confirmed cases
- 39 fatalities
- 11,750 close contacts quarantined
- 1,215 close contacts that became positive
SCHOOLS: Unity, Fisher districts to hold in-person learning next week, then reassess
Two more Champaign County school districts plan to hold in-person classes next week, then reassess whether to switch to all-remote after Thanksgiving break.
“Our numbers right now are extremely low — one active case — so our data doesn’t constitute a shutdown at this point,” Fisher Superintendent Barb Thompson said Saturday.
Unity schools also plan to hold in-person classes next week, then assess whether it should follow the advice of C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde and go all-remote until after the new year.
Unity Superintendent Andy Larson said it’s likely that the district will follow CUPHD’s advice after Thanksgiving break.
“Our kids have been resilient, our educators have been fantastic and we’re probably going to take three weeks of remote time and hopefully get back to it after the new year,” Larson said. “Put a fork in 2020 and move on.”
Larson expressed similar frustration as his counterparts at Mahomet-Seymour and St. Joseph-Ogden with Thursday’s surprise recommendation from CUPHD.
“Our county health department pushes out an email about noon a couple days ago without having any conversation with the area superintendents, and then we end up having a meeting with her a day after,” he said. “(Administrator Julie Pryde’s) stance is that schools can do as they please; she’s not telling us to shut down but that’s pretty much what the (Thursday) letter said. A lot of frustration.”
Other Champaign County schools’ and districts’ plans:
— Joining Champaign’s Unit 4 in switching to all-remote effective next week: the four elementary schools and junior high in the Rantoul City Schools district and all 42 schools in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.
Rantoul Superintendent Michelle Ramage is recommending sticking with a full remote plan until Jan. 19 — “to ensure at least 14 days from New Year’s Eve,” she wrote in a Friday letter to parents — but the school board will make the final decision at Thursday’s meeting.
Jan. 19 is also the return date for six area Catholic schools, according to a plan spelled out by diocese Superintendent Sharon Weiss.
— Both St. Joseph Grade School and St. Joseph-Ogden High School plan to continue in-person learning all of next week.
The grade school will shift to all-remote the Monday after Thanksgiving — “It is our hope that we can return to in-person the beginning of January,” Superintendent Todd Pence said Friday — while the high school is still in evaluation mode.
“We have put out a plan for our students, parents and staff to potentially go to full remote learning after Thanksgiving, with students coming back to in-person instruction on our current hybrid plan on Jan. 5,” said Superintendent Brian Brooks, who expects a decision next week.
— Those Mahomet-Seymour students who chose the in-person learning option will be back in school next week. While post-Thanksgiving plans remain TBD, Superintendent Lindsey Hall wrote in a letter to parents, “in the best interest of our students, as superintendent, it is my hope to remain open and following the hybrid plan we’ve been following until Dec. 18.”
VERMILION COUNTY: 29 hospitalized, 59 new cases
Twenty-nine COVID-positive Vermilion County residents are hospitalized, an increase of six from Friday.
The county also reported 59 new cases Saturday, pushing its total to 2,212. Of those, 311 are considered active.
How Saturday's cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- One in their 70s
- Five in their 60s
- 11 in their 50s
- Eight in their 40s
- Seven in their 30s
- 10 in their 20s
- Eight teens
- Five grade-school aged children
- Two pre-schoolers
- One toddler
STATE: 114,370 new tests, 11,028 new cases
The state set another new pandemic record Saturday — and for a change, it wasn't for most cases in a 24-hour period.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a pandemic-high 114,370 COVID-19 tests had been processed Saturday. Of those, 11,028 came back positive statewide, marking the ninth straight day over 10,000.
The state's seven-day positivity rate now stands at 12.6 percent, down from 13.2 percent a day earlier.
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests, 11,028 cases
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests, 15,415 cases*
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests, 12,702 cases*
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
IDPH also reported 166 new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, with 66 of those occurring Friday but delayed a day because of a data reporting issue.
- Adams County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Bond County: 1 male 80s
- Brown County: 1 male 60s
- Bureau County: 1 male 80s
- Champaign County: 1 female 90s
- Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Coles County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 14 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 7 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
- Effingham County: 2 females 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 90s
- Henry County: 1 male 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- Knox County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Madison county: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Monroe County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Shelby County: 1 male 60s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Wayne County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
- Woodford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.5 percent
The seven-day positivity rate on campus held at 0.5 percent for the second straight day.
Thirty-two new cases emerged from 11,351 new tests Friday on campus, a rate of 0.3 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 3,392 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 3,674 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases