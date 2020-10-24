Saturday's coronavirus updates: 6,161 new cases 1,219 more than state's pandemic-high — set two days earlier; 27 of Champaign County's 46 positive tests in Rantoul
The state reported a pandemic-high 6,161 new cases Saturday, sending its seven-day positivity rate from 5.6 to 6.1 percent.
Saturday’s new case count exceeds the previous record — set two days earlier — by 1,219 and comes a day after half of Illinois’ 102 counties were put on a coronavirus warning level list, including Douglas, Ford and Vermilion.
The 6,161 cases came from 80,977 new tests, a daily rate of 7.6 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate has now increased in 15 of the past 17 days.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 6.1 percent
- Friday, Oct. 23: 5.6 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 5.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 63 fatalities statewide on Saturday, including a Ford County man in his 90s and a Douglas County death announced locally a day earlier:
- Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clark County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
- Douglas County: 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 60s
- Edgar County: 2 males 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 2 males 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 40s
- Kendall County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- McDonough County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Stark County: 1 female 40s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Washington County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,616 people hospitalized (up 118 from the previous day), 560 patients in ICU beds (up 49) and 222 patients on ventilators (up 25).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,196,855 tests, 370,194 cases and 9,481 deaths.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day positivity rate holds at 0.5 percent
Of 9,976 new tests, 46 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.5 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained 0.5 percent for the third straight day.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state uses for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — rose from 4.0 to 4.1 percent.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) held at 7.3 percent without UI tests.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained seven for the fourth straight day.
— Active cases shrunk by five, to 301. Recovered cases rose by 51, to 5,523.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 35, to 1,082.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 70 active (up one from Friday), 2,606 total (up seven)
- 61866/Rantoul: 69 active (up 16 from Friday), 458 total (up 27)
- 61821/Champaign: 35 active (down two from Friday), 570 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 32 active (down two from Friday), 440 total (up three)
- 61801/Urbana: 26 active (down one from Friday), 543 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 22 active (down two from Friday), 409 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 16 active (down one from Friday), 226 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down one from Friday), 144 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (down one from Friday), 85 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (down one from Friday), 115 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 44 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (down one from Friday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down one from Friday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 736,198 tests, 5,852 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,976 close contacts quarantined and 958 close contacts that became positive.
VERMILION COUNTY: 203 active cases, 14 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 22 Saturday, to 1,475.
Of those, 203 are classified as active (down one from Friday), with 14 residents hospitalized (up two).
The new cases range in age from toddler to a resident in their 80s:
- One resident in their 80s
- One in their 70s
- Five in their 60s
- Seven in their 50s
- Two in their 30s
- One in their 20s
- Four teens
- One toddler
UI: 9,284 tests, 22 cases, 0.2 percent seven-day positivity rate
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.2 percent for the second straight day.
Twenty-two new cases emerged from 9,284 new tests Friday, a rate of 0.2 percent, the UI reported Saturday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,509 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,791 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases