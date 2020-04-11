Saturday's coronavirus updates | 81 additional deaths in Illinois
Saturday's update
3:30 p.m.: From the Champaign Urbana Public Health District: There are three additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County for a total of 85.
Deaths remain at 2; active cases remain at 40; recovered cases have increased to 43; the number of hospitalized remains at 8.
2:50 p.m.: From Gov. J.B. Pritzker briefing with Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike:
An additional 81 people have died due to COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 677. There were an additional 1,293 positive cases reported Saturday, for a total of 19,180 in Illinois.
Anyone wanting to talk to a mental health counselor anonymously and for free may text: TALK to 552020 under a "Call for Calm" program. You will receive a text back asking for your first name and zip code.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker laid out plans for expanding testing in communities of color in light of statistics showing that African Americans, who make up less than 15 percent of Illinois’ population, have accounted for about 43 percent of its COVID-19 fatalities.
— Among 1,465 new cases reported statewide Friday were eight in Champaign County, for a total of 82. Eight of the 40 active cases are hospitalized, 40 others have recovered and two have died, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
— A health district map shows that the two ZIP codes with the most cases each grew by two Friday — 61822/Champaign (now 21) and 61802/Urbana (13). Up by one case: 61801/Urbana (11), 61853/Mahomet (7), 61874/Savoy (6) and 61866/Rantoul (3).
— Calling it “the right thing to do,” Secretary of State Jesse White extended driver’s-license, identification-card and vehicle-registration expiration dates by at least 90 days after driver services facilities reopen. The extension previously had been only 30 days.
— Area Catholics got a Good Friday blessing from above when Peoria Diocese Bishop Daniel Jenky boarded an OSF helicopter in Peoria and went for a 12-minute ride, long enough to offer the Vatican-composed ‘Mass in Time of Pandemic’ prayer.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois — 17,887 cases / 596 deaths
Champaign County — 82 (+8) / 2
Douglas — 11 (—) / 0
Ford — 4 (+1) / 1
Piatt — 5 (—) / 0
Vermilion — 8 (+1) / 0