823 new COVID-19 tests, 5 new cases. That's the week that was in Iroquois County, which saw its seven-day positivity rate fall Saturday to 0.6 percent, tops in the area.
Here's a rundown of Saturday's seven-day rates for area counties:
- Iroquois County: 0.6 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 1.3 percent (-0.2)
- Douglas County: 2.2 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt County: 2.3 percent (-0.1)
- Ford County: 2.5 percent (-0.7)
- Vermilion County: 2.6 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign County: 2.7 percent (+0.4)
- Piatt County 2.7 percent (-0.5)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 35 new cases, 249 now active
Of 9,420 new COVID-19 tests, 35 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,613.
Active cases rose by three, to 249, while COVID hospitalizations held at 10.
The health district is monitoring 444 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 44 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 49 active (down 6)
- 61822/Champaign: 28 active (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 27 active (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 24 active (up 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 21 active (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 20 active (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 active (up 3)
- 61864/Philo: 16 active (up 3)
- 61877/Sidney: 13 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (up 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 5 active (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (up 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down 1)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (down 1)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,546 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,884 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,263 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,917 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,611 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,240 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,145 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 542 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 43 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,945,412 tests
- 18,613 confirmed cases
- 249 active cases
- 18,229 recovered cases
- 135 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 24,918 close contacts quarantined
- 2,989 close contacts that became positive
At the University of Illinois on Friday:
— 9,712 new tests
— 2 new cases
— 9,712 new tests
— 2 new caseshttps://t.co/rPJYO2d5e8 pic.twitter.com/KVdSo0vXdb
UI CAMPUS: New cases in single digits for ninth straight day
Just two new cases emerged from 9,712 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
It's the second two-case day of the week and extends the campus' streak of single-digit new-case days to nine, a stretch longer than any point in the 2020-21 school year.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate now stands at 0.05 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 31 positive tests — 17 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, one grad student and five classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
CARLE: 21 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Four of the 22 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial and Eureka hospitals each had one COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,415 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 295 hospitalized patients have died.