The CDC released a report showing that the decline in COVID-19 hospitalization rates is associated with mask mandates. @POTUS asked that we mask up for the first 100 days because while we work to get shots in arms, we have to keep doing what we know works: https://t.co/EzXeTFJiGF— White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) February 6, 2021
Seven-day positivity rates fell again Saturday in Champaign County (4.2 to 4.1 percent, lowest since Oct. 21) and Region 6 (4.0 to 3.8 percent, lowest since Aug. 13).
Also down, for a sixth straight day: the number of COVID patients hospitalized in the 21 counties that make up Region 6. A week that started with 147 ends with 128.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Feb. 3).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 29: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 30: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 31 4.6 percent
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 7.5 percent (-0.9)
- Clay: 7.2 percent (-1.4)
- Ford: 6.4 percent (+1.1)
- Piatt: 5.8 percent (-0.4)
- Clark: 5.6 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion: 4.7 percent (-0.3)
- Crawford: 4.6 percent (+0.3)
- Cumberland: 4.4 percent (+0.6)
- Champaign: 4.1 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 4.0 percent (+0.7)
- Fayette: 3.8 percent (+0.1)
- Shelby: 3.8 percent (-0.7)
- Effingham: 3.7 percent (-0.8)
- Coles: 3.5 percent (-0.8)
- Jasper: 3.4 percent (-1.0)
- Richland: 3.3 percent (-0.9)
- Macon: 2.6 percent (+0.2)
- Edgar: 2.5 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie: 2.5 percent (-0.5)
- DeWitt: 1.7 percent (-0.6)
- Lawrence: 0.8 percent (-0.2)
This incredible site is just one way @CU_PublicHealth is vaccinating local residents quickly, safely and efficiently.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 4, 2021
Because of local health departments like Champaign, Illinois continues to reach new heights in our vaccination infrastructure, including a new record yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sK1I192lXU
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 79 new cases, 24 hospitalized
Of 9,395 new tests, 79 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,834.
Active cases were down by two (to 669) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by five, to 24.
The health district is monitoring 998 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 35 from Friday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 215 active (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 73 active (up six)
- 61802/Urbana: 67 active (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 66 active (down nine)
- 61822/Champaign: 48 active (down four)
- 61801/Urbana: 43 active (down five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 32 active (down two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 27 active (down one)
- 61880/Tolono: 18 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 16 active (down two)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 11 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (down one)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (up two)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (up two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,529,784 tests
- 16,834 confirmed cases
- 112 fatalities
- 24 county residents hospitalized
- 22,148 close contacts quarantined
- 2,598 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 48 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 8 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 48 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
The 48 patients in Urbana are the fewest since Dec. 27, when there were 47.
In all, 59 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Saturday in Carle facilities, with 13 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had eight COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had three COVID patients (one in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March, 1,233 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 262 hospitalized patients have died.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 6 new cases, 2,252 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by six Saturday, to 2,252.
The Douglas County Health Department is monitoring 215 residents who tested positive or close contacts of those who did.
How the new cases break down by age range:
- Females aged 1, 4 and 7
- A woman in her 20s
- A man in his 20s
- A woman in her 50s
Planning to watch the big game this weekend? Here are some tips on how to do it safely. pic.twitter.com/AQv02bF47Z— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) February 5, 2021
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: 7 new cases in Monticello, 4 in Clinton
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
DeWitt County recorded just four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, while Piatt County logged 15 new cases during the two-day reporting period.
That's according to Saturday's update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
All four of the new cases in DeWitt County were in Clinton, bringing the county's total to 1,254, including 22 deaths.
Seven of the 15 new cases in Piatt County were in Monticello, with Cerro Gordo recording three cases and La Place and Bement two each. One case was reported in DeLand.
The overall total for Piatt County is 1,316 cases and 13 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said additional vaccination clinics are being planned, and advised residents to monitor the health department website and Facebook page for information, including links to sign up for appointments.