Another day, another drop in Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate, which fell from 1.8 to 1.6 percent.
Saturday marked the third straight day the number has gone down. It's now at it's lowest point since Aug. 22.
Also falling Saturday: hospitalizations in Region 6, from 47 to 45. That's the lowest point since June 27.
The seven-day rate for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois remained 2.1 percent for the second straight day.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through March 10).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.2 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since March 1 (with three-day lags):
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
- March 7: 2.2 percent
- March 8: 2.2 percent
- March 9: 2.1 percent
- March 10 2.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 7.8 percent (+1.9)
- Ford: 5.0 percent (+0.4)
- Shelby: 4.9 percent (+0.4)
- Clay: 4.4 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt: 4.0 percent (+0.5)
- Douglas: 3.6 percent (-0.1)
- Coles: 3.5 percent (+0.5)
- Edgar: 3.4 percent (+0.4)
- Vermilion: 2.4 percent (+0.1)
- Jasper: 1.9 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 1.8 percent (+0.4)
- Moultrie: 1.8 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign: 1.6 percent (-0.2)
- Macon 1.5 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 1.5 percent (+0.3)
- Effingham: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.3 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 1.0 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 0.5 percent (+0.1)
- Fayette: 0.4 percent (-0.4)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 35 new cases, 220 now active
Of 9,471 new COVID tests, 35 came back positive Saturday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,558.
Active cases dropped by three, to 220. Hospitalizations held at eight.
The health district is monitoring 360 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 32.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 86 active (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 29 active (up 8)
- 61801/Urbana: 24 active (down 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 13 active (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 10 active (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 9 active (up 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 8 active (up 4)
- 61802/Urbana: 8 active (down 3)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (down 2)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (down 1)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 3 active (down 3)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down 1)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,564 cases (up 8)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,844 cases (up 11)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,250 cases (up 3)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,912 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,614 cases (up 3)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,237 cases (up 4)
- 10-and-under: 1,126 cases (up 2)
- 70.01 to 80: 541 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 306 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,880,560 tests
- 18,558 confirmed cases
- 220 active cases
- 18,204 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 24,405 close contacts quarantined
- 2,939 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 21 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Six of the 21 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 27 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,392 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 291 hospitalized patients have died.
CDC data show #COVID19 illness, hospitalization, & death differ by race & ethnicity. Racial & ethnic minority groups are at increased risk of severe COVID-19-related illness & death. Read more about the unequal toll of the pandemic & other key data: https://t.co/F4bAyObDp1. pic.twitter.com/DT140LTkEe— CDC (@CDCgov) March 12, 2021
DeWITT & PIATT COUNTIES: 8 new cases in Clinton, 7 in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
A total 10 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Piatt County on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the latest update from the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
It brings the total number of cases for the county to 1,410 during the pandemic, including 14 deaths.
The county currently has 24 active cases and has reported 15 new ones in the past week, according to the report.
DeWitt County is down to eight active cases, and added eight new cases during the two-day reporting period. The county’s pandemic-wide total is now 1,338, including 23 deaths.
Almost 12,000 doses of vaccine have been given in the county: 7,000 in Piatt and nearly 5,000 in DeWitt. However, only second doses are being given through March while the health agency restocks its vaccine supply.
First doses may continue in April. A SignUpGenius link may be posted at www.dewittpiatthealth.org the week of March 14 for additional first-dose appointments.
The latest COVID-19 cases by town:
PIATT
- Monticello, 7
- White Heath, 3
DeWITT
- Clinton, 8
Illinois administered 152,697 vaccine doses yesterday, an all-time high. When one of us gets protected with the vaccine, we’re all safer and stronger — and that much closer to ending this pandemic.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 13, 2021