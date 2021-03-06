SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: In Champaign County, 29.7% of eligible adults have received first dose, 20.9% fully vaccinated
There are fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region that includes Champaign and 20 other neighboring counties than at any point in the past 218 days.
Saturday's state data showed Region 6 with 58 hospitalizations, down by one from a day earlier and the lowest they've been since July 31, when there were 57.
Throughout the pandemic, that number reached as high as 267, in mid-November.
Also Saturday:
— Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 2.5% to 2.3%. Before this week, that's the lowest it's been since Sept. 30, when the county's rate stood at 2.2 percent.
— The seven-day rate for the 21-county region held at 2.2 percent for the third straight day. Before this week, it hadn't been that low since July 16.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through March 3).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.7 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
- Feb. 24: 2.8 percent
- Feb. 25: 2.6 percent
- Feb. 26: 2.4 percent
- Feb. 27: 2.3 percent
- Feb. 28: 2.3 percent
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3: 2.2 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 5.4 percent (+0.6)
- Ford: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
- Cumberland: 3.7 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 2.9 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt: 2.9 percent (-1.1)
- Shelby: 2.7 percent (-0.6)
- Vermilion: 2.7 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign: 2.3 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 2.1 percent (-0.1)
- Clay: 2.0 percent (—)
- DeWitt: 2.0 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie: 2.0 percent (+0.3)
- Crawford: 1.9 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 1.7 percent (+0.4)
- Jasper: 1.6 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois: 1.5 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 1.3 percent (+0.1)
- Macon 1.3 percent (+0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.0 percent (—)
- Fayette: 0.6 percent (-0.2)
- Richland 0.4 percent (-0.2)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 21 new cases, active cases down by 16
Of 15,801 new COVID-19 tests, 21 came back positive Saturday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,386.
Active cases dropped by 16, to 277. Twelve county residents are hospitalized, down by two overnight.
The health district is monitoring 328 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by nine.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 93 active
- 61801/Urbana: 33 active
- 61821/Champaign: 22 active
- 61866/Rantoul: 22 active
- 61822/Champaign: 18 active
- 61802/Urbana: 15 active
- 61853/Mahomet: 11 active
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active
- 61864/Philo: 9 active
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active
- 61875/Seymour: 6 active
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active
- 61849/Homer: 2 active
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active
- 61852/Longview: 0 active
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active
- 61871/Royal: 0 active
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,509 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,795 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,230 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,896 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,603 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,226 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,119 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 540 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,812,343 tests
- 18,386 confirmed cases
- 277 active cases
- 17,978 recovered cases
- 131 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 24,044 close contacts quarantined
- 2,905 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 6 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Six new cases emerged from 10,295 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 65 positive tests — 49 involving undergrads, five grad students, five faculty members and six classified as "other" on the UI's expanded new online dashboard.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
First Illinois Case of the COVID-19 P.1 Variant, which was first detected in Brazilian travelers: https://t.co/eQ9xqgQkYP— IDPH (@IDPH) March 5, 2021
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 9,313 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 9,972 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 26: 10,811 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 4,559 new tests, 7 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 6,555 new tests, 5 new cases
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
CARLE: 27 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 7 in Bloomington
Five of the 27 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 36 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with five of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had seven COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial Hospital and Eureka Hospital each had one COVID patient, neither in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
Chief nursing officer of Carle Health and Senior Vice President Elizabeth Angelo joined @wdws1400 recently to talk about good things going on at Carle, including the latest on #COVID19 vaccine rollout.— Carle (@Carle_org) March 6, 2021
🎧⬇https://t.co/Gs1zWgTOb6
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,365 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 289 hospitalized patients have died.
No safety concerns have been found during early #COVID19 vaccine safety monitoring, except rare reports of anaphylaxis. CDC has provided recommendations to vaccination providers on preparing for the possibility. Get a vaccine when it’s available to you. https://t.co/YXbQZjDAWY pic.twitter.com/yN7ZYOyB5A— CDC (@CDCgov) March 5, 2021