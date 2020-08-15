Champaign County added just three new COVID-19 cases Saturday. But the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 also grew by three, to 13.
Active cases were down (by 16, to 119) and recovered cases were up (by 19, to 1,593).
New testing numbers were unavailable Saturday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61802/Urbana: 29 active (down four from Friday), 244 total (unchanged)
- 61820/Champaign: 23 active (unchanged from Friday), 294 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 15 active (unchanged from Friday), 312 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 13 active (down three from Friday), 165 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 10 active (unchanged from Friday), 114 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (unchanged from Friday), 262 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (down three from Friday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 4 active (down two from Friday), 94 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 63 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (down two from Friday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 15 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Friday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Friday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Three new cases all in 21-to-30 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 438 cases (up three from Friday)
- 11 to 20: 317 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 31 to 40: 313 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 41 to 50: 208 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 51 to 60: 164 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 10 and under: 120 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 61 to 70: 93 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Friday)
STATE: 1,828 new cases, five fatalities
An Iroquois County man in his 70s was among five coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday.
Off 44,414 new tests, 1,828 came back positive statewide, a rate of 4.1 percent. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.0 percent.
The five fatalities spanned five counties:
- Cook County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s