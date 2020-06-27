Champaign County was back in single digits Saturday, reporting seven newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, none of which were in Mahomet.
With 1,677 new tests processed, the county's 24-hour positivity rate was 0.4 percent.
Champaign’s 61821 was the only county ZIP code with multiple new cases, adding five for the second straight day.
The other ZIP codes adding single cases: Rantoul’s 61866 and Champaign’s 61820 and 61822. (A case that appears to have been erroneously assigned Friday to Farmer City’s 61842 ZIP code was removed from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District map Saturday; Farmer City is in DeWitt County).
Before Saturday, Mahomet had added new cases at the fastest rate, nearly doubling its total in a week — from 22 to 43 — after an outbreak linked to an “unofficial prom” held two weeks ago at a private Mahomet home. As of Thursday night, the C-U Public Health District had linked 16 new cases to the event, Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said.
Of Champaign County’s now-839 confirmed cases, 729 are considered recovered and 98 are active.
The number of hospitalized residents remained 11 Saturday.
Statewide, numbers rose by 786 cases (141,077 total), 26 deaths (6,873) and 30,237 tests (1,521,189).
Here’s an updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to CUPHD data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 186 (up one from Friday)
— 61821/Champaign: 152 (up five)
— 61820/Champaign: 131 (up one)
— 61802/Urbana: 127 (no change)
— 61822/Champaign: 66 (up one)
— 61801/Urbana: 56 (no change)
— 61853/Mahomet: 43 (no change)
— 61874/Savoy: 35 (no change)
— 61880/Tolono: 9 (no change)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 6 (no change)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
— 61875/Seymour: 4 (no change)
— 61843/Fisher: 3 (no change)
— 61849/Homer: 3 (no change)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 3 (no change)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
— 61864/Philo: 1 (no change)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)