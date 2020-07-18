A day after setting a 24-hour record for new COVID-19 cases, Champaign County added another big number Saturday.
Of 1,761 new tests, 27 — or 1.5 percent — came back positive. The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained low, at 1.3 percent.
The spike in cases — which started with Friday’s 43 — comes two weeks after the Fourth of July holiday.
Four Champaign County residents with COVID-19 are hospitalized, up one from Friday. Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 971 to 171.
Here’s the rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 44 active (up six from Friday), 219 total (up six)
- 61820/Champaign: 33 active (up nine from Friday), 180 total (up nine)
- 61822/Champaign: 19 active (up one from Friday), 102 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 16 active (unchanged from Friday), 74 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 12 active (up one from Friday), 145 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (unchanged from Friday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 9 active (down three from Friday), 219 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (up one from Friday), 20 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (up three from Friday), 20 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (unchanged from Friday), 44 (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 3 active (up one from Friday), 69 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (up one from Friday), 3 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up one from Friday), 4 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 4 total (unchanged)
Elsewhere:
— A 17-year-old female and a woman in her 40s became the 77th and 78th DOUGLAS COUNTY residents to test positive for COVID-19, local health officials said Saturday.
— VERMILION COUNTY reported no new cases. The number of active cases remained 18 Saturday.
— With four tests still pending, PIATT COUNTY’s case total remained 24 Saturday.
— The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 1,276 new cases emerged STATEWIDE from a single-day record 46,099 tests, a daily positivity rate of 2.8 percent.
The state’s seven-day rate dropped to 2.9 percent.
Eighteen Illinoisans from nine counties lost their lives, IDPH reported Saturday:
- Cook: 1 male teens, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
- DuPage: 1 male 70s.
- Kane: 1 male 70s.
- Lake: 1 male 60s.
- McHenry: 1 female 90s.
- Morgan: 1 male 70s.
- Peoria: 1 female 90s.
- St. Clair: 1 male 70s.
- Will: 1 male 70s.