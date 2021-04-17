Saturday's coronavirus updates: Champaign County reports 41 cases, 13 hospitalizations; Vermilion adds 44 positive tests over three-day stretch; UI seven-day rate holds at 0.13%
Of 10,334 new tests, 41 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,713.
Active cases were down by six, to 482. Hospitalizations were up by two, to 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 119 active (down 5)
- 61821/Champaign: 96 active (up 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 52 active (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 49 active (up 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 44 active (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 30 active (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 25 active (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 14 active (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 13 active (down 2)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6 active (down 1)
- 61840/Dewey: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (down 3)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (up 1)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,886 cases (up 13)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,058 cases (up 4)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,423 cases (up 3)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,039 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,701 cases (up 7)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,296 cases (up 5)
- 10-and-under: 1,274 cases (up 4)
- 70.01 to 80: 562 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 310 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,191,348 tests
- 19,713 confirmed cases
- 482 active cases
- 19,093 recovered cases
- 139 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 505 active close contacts in quarantine
- 26,609 close contacts quarantined
- 3,184 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate hit 4.3 percent Saturday — up from 4.2 a day earlier and matching a figure last reached on Feb. 1 — after new data from April 14 (929 tests, 34 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.4 percent (+0.5)
- Piatt County: 1.5 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie County: 1.7 percent (-0.7)
- Vermilion County: 2.0 percent (-0.5)
- DeWitt County: 3.8 percent (+0.3)
- Iroquois County: 3.8 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign County: 4.3 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 6.2 percent (+0.8)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 11 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.13%
Eleven new cases emerged from 9,073 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.13 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,589.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 72 positive tests — 48 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, eight grad students and eight classified as "other."