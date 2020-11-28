Saturday's coronavirus updates: Champaign County’s seven-day rate falls for seventh straight day, now lowest in Region 6 at 7.1%; 12 of 75 COVID patients at Carle Urbana in ICU
Of 1,811 new tests, 48 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County.
Active cases were down 120 overnight, to 1,071. Recovered cases rose by 168, to 9,516.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 219 active (down 21), 3,636 total (up nine)
- 61821/Champaign: 139 active (down 11), 1,226 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 125 active (down six), 973 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 100 active (down eight), 966 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 88 active (up three), 524 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 83 active (down 16), 806 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 74 active (down 25), 912 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 52 active (down four), 284 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 28 active (down six), 225 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 27 active (down four), 302 total (up three)
- 61847/Gifford: 22 active (down three), 88 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 12 active (unchanged), 80 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 12 active (down two), 77 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 12 active (down two), 62 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 active (unchanged), 46 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (down three), 104 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 7 active (down two), 57 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (unchanged), 23 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 6 active (down one), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 6 active (down two), 27 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 5 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (down eight), 40 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged), 24 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (up one), 22 total (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (unchanged), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,065,907 tests
- 10,644 confirmed cases
- 57 fatalities
- 19 county residents hospitalized
- 14,647 close contacts quarantined
- 1,368 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 12 of 75 hospitalized in Urbana in ICU
Twelve of the 75 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 106 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (down two from Friday), with 17 of those in ICU (up two).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 26 COVID-positive patients (three in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has four (two in ICU).
Reporting one COVID patient: Carle’s Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Carle’s Eureka Hospital had none.
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Nov. 18, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 598 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 100 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Saturday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 19 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the same as the three days prior.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down for eighth day
For the eighth straight day, the seven-day positivity rate for the region that covers Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties decreased — from 12.1 to 11.9 percent.
Champaign County’s rate also dropped, for the seventh straight day — from 7.8 to 7.1 percent.
The drops come amid advanced (or Tier 3) mitigation measures being in effect statewide.
To move onto the less-restrictive Tier 2, a region must meet three criteria:
— A seven-day average positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days.
— Greater than 20 percent available ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
— Declining seven-day COVID hospitalizations average in seven of the last 10 days.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Nov. 25).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.9 percent).
A look at the Region 6 rates in November:
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 26.8 percent (+6.4)
- Lawrence: 21.3 percent (-0.9)
- Effingham: 19.8 percent (+0.9)
- Shelby: 18.9 percent (+1.4)
- Clay: 18.0 percent (-2.3)
- Jasper: 16.7 percent (+0.7)
- Cumberland: 16.2 percent (+1.3)
- Vermilion: 15.0 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois: 14.0 percent (-3.2)
- Richland: 14.0 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 13.3 percent (+1.0)
- Macon: 12.5 percent (—)
- Piatt: 12.5 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt: 12.3 percent (-1.0)
- Douglas: 10.8 percent (-0.1)
- Ford: 8.7 percent (-1.1)
- Moultrie: 8.7 percent (+1.3)
- Clark: 8.1 percent (-0.4)
- Coles: 7.9 percent (+0.4)
- Edgar: 7.4 percent (-0.9)
- Champaign: 7.1 percent (-0.7)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.1 percent, down 0.1 percent from Friday.
VERMILION COUNTY: 106 new cases, 254 active, 29 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases grew by 106 Saturday in Vermilion County, to 2,999.
With 135 residents being released from isolation, Vermilion now has 254 active cases.
Twenty-nine COVID-positive Vermilion residents are hospitalized.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Four residents in their 80s
- Two in their 70s
- 10 in their 60s
- 14 in their 50s
- 18 in their 40s
- 12 in their 30s
- 22 in their 20s
- 14 teens
- Three grade-school-aged children
- Three toddlers
- Four infants
PIATT COUNTY: 49 new cases over two days
Piatt County’s confirmed case total stands at 809 after the Dewitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported two days’ worth of new data Saturday.
There were no reports for Thursday or Friday, Administrator Dave Remmert said. Reports from Wednesday and Saturday showed the county adding 49 new cases over the two days.
A breakdown of the new cases by Piatt County town:
- Monticello: 20 cases
- Mansfield: 9 cases
- Bement: 7 cases
- Cerro Gordo: 4 cases
- Cisco: 2 cases
- Milmine: 2 cases
- White Heath: 2 cases
- Atwood: 1 case
- Hammond: 1 case
- Lodge: 1 case
A warning from Remmert about future delays: “We are receiving word now of delays in test results. Diagnoses of tests through IDPH testing sites and state labs are 7 to 10 days behind. This will lead to further delays in contact tracing. We cannot begin contact tracing until a confirmed test is in our system.”
STATE: 7,873 new cases, 108 deaths, 10.1 percent seven-day positivity rate
Of 79,055 new tests, 7,873 came back positive Saturday across Illinois.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged from Friday, at 10.1 percent.
Here’s a look at November's daily case and testing totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases, 8.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*, 8.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases, 8.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases, 8.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*, 9.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*, 9.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases, 11.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 11: 93,464 tests, 12,657 cases*, 12.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 12: 100,617 tests*, 12,702 cases*, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 13: 106,540 tests*, 15,415 cases*, 13.2 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 14: 114,370 tests*, 11,028 cases, 12.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 15: 84,831 tests, 10,631 cases, 12.8 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 16: 90,612 tests, 11,632 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 17: 94,205 tests, 12,601 cases, 12.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 18: 103,569 tests, 8,922 cases, 11.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 19: 113,447 tests, 14,612 cases, 12.0 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 20: 116,024 tests*, 13,012 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 21: 120,284 tests*, 11,891 cases, 11.5 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 22: 92,437 tests, 10,012 cases, 11.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 23: 91,562 tests, 8,322 cases, 10.9 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 24: 97,323 tests, 9,469 cases, 10.4 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 25: 114,233 tests, 11,378 cases, 10.6 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 26: 107,556 tests, 12,022 cases, 10.3 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 27: 77,130 tests, 7,574 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
- Nov. 28 79,055 tests, 7,873 cases, 10.1 percent seven-day rate
IDPH also reported 108 fatalities on Saturday, pushing Illinois’ pandemic total to 12,137:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 3 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 10 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 12 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- Greene County: 1 female 60s
- Knox County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s
- Williamson County: 1 male 80s