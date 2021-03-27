SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: In Champaign Co., 37.6% of adults 16 and older have received at least one dose, 28.0% fully vaccinated; Vermilion to get 1,300 doses next week
A week that started with days of 16, 22 and 25 new cases ended with 43, 47 and 51 in Champaign County.
The reason for the uptick?
"School sports, gatherings of unvaccinated people, travel of unvaccinated people," C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Saturday.
On the bright side, Champaign County surpassed the 2 million test mark Saturday, when 4,475 pushed its pandemic total to 2,002,948.
That figure, which includes tests from the UI's massive saliva-based program, represents nearly a tenth of the 20,068,566 tests run in Illinois.
For comparison's sake, the county just ahead of Champaign in Illinois' population rankings — St. Clair — has run 345,890 tests during the pandemic.
Champaign County's 51 new cases pushed its pandemic total to 18,855, 326 of which are now active — an increase of 37 overnight.
Nine county residents are hospitalized with COVID, the same number as Friday. Active close contacts in quarantine now total 430, up by 18 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 56 active (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 50 active (up 17)
- 61866/Rantoul: 47 active (up 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 40 active (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 33 active (up 4)
- 61802/Urbana: 25 active (up 4)
- 61880/Tolono: 20 active (down 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 active (down 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 10 active (down 2)
- 61864/Philo: 7 active (down 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (down 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (down 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down 1)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,600 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,941 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,203 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,947 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,626 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,251 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,180 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 542 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 305 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,002,948 tests
- 18,855 confirmed cases
- 326 active cases
- 18,392 recovered cases
- 137 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 25,354 close contacts quarantined
- 3,057 close contacts that became positive
REGION: Douglas County's seven-day rate drops to 1.1%
Douglas County can claim the area's lowest seven-day positivity rate.
Douglas' rate fell Saturday from 1.7 to 1.1 percent after 93 tests and one new case were added.
Saturday's new county rates:
- Douglas County: 1.1 percent (-0.6)
- Ford County: 1.5 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt County: 1.8 percent (—)
- Vermilion County: 1.9 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 2.7 percent (+0.5)
- Champaign County: 2.8 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie County: 2.8 percent (+0.3)
- DeWitt County: 3.0 percent (+0.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 9 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.09 percent
Nine cases emerged from 9,354 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.08 to 0.09 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 50 positive tests — 28 involving undergrads, six faculty/staff members, eight grad students and eight classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
- Thursday, March 25: 8,430 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 26: 9,354 new tests, 9 new cases
CARLE: 19 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, March-high 9 in Bloomington
Two of the 19 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 31 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with five of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had nine COVID patients, the most this month, with two in ICU.
Carle's Eureka Hospitals had two COVID patients; Richland Memorial Hospital had one.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 20 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,433 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 300 hospitalized patients have died.