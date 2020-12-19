Q: How many people need to get a #COVID19 vaccine for herd immunity?— CDC (@CDCgov) December 18, 2020
A: While experts don’t yet know how many people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, vaccination is a safer way to build protection than getting sick.
More FAQs: https://t.co/x2LfEkflT3. pic.twitter.com/6mLi9EdwiD
On its deadliest day of the pandemic, Douglas County reported four lives lost to COVID-19 — two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.
“It is with aching hearts and sincere sadness, DCHD must announce our 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th COVID-19 deaths,” the county health department said in a statement. “… All four residents lost their lives due to health complications caused by COVID-19.”
The county also reported 16 new cases, pushing its total to 1,756. They ranged in age from 5 to 90s:
- A 5-year-old-boy
- A 17-year-old woman
- Three women and one men in their 30s
- Two women in their 40s
- Two men and one woman in their 60s
- A man in his 70s
- Two women and one man in their 80s
- A man in his 90s
Statement from President-elect Biden on FDA emergency use authorization for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:https://t.co/nZ53pvxQ2Z pic.twitter.com/EaxqawHePJ— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) December 19, 2020
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 781 active cases, 12,078 recovered
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 118 Saturday, to 12,938, while the death toll grew by one, to 79.
Active cases in the county were down by 17, to 781. Recovered cases were up by 134, to 12,078. Sixteen county residents were hospitalized with COVID, two fewer than on Friday.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 1,222 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 20 fewer than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61821/Champaign: 147 active (up 11), 1,583 total (up 22)
- 61820/Champaign: 124 active (down 12), 4,050 total (up 20)
- 61822/Champaign: 93 active (up three), 1,228 total (up 17)
- 61802/Urbana: 81 active (down five), 1,019 total (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 65 active (up four), 1,099 total (up 11)
- 61801/Urbana: 55 active (down six), 1,149 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 49 active (down four), 688 total (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 37 active (down eight), 396 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 31 active (down one), 421 total (up eight)
- 61880/Tolono: 25 active (up one), 301 total (up four)
- 61847/Gifford: 16 active (down five), 130 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (down one), 138 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 7 active (up one), 93 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 7 active (unchanged), 86 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 6 active (unchanged), 53 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (up two), 38 total (up three)
- 61859/Ogden: 5 active (up two), 64 total (up two)
- 61862/Penfield: 4 active (down two), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (up one), 67 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged), 35 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (up one), 32 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (up one), 26 total (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 12,938 confirmed cases
- 79 fatalities
- 16 county residents hospitalized
- 17,318 close contacts quarantined
- 1,817 close contacts that became positive
PIATT COUNTY: 16 new cases in two days
Piatt County is 25 confirmed COVID cases away from hitting 1,000 for the pandemic.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department on Saturday reported 16 new cases over a two-day period this week.
How the cases break down by town:
WEDNESDAY
- Monticello: 3 cases
- Bement: 2 cases
- Hammond: 1 case
- Mansfield: 1 case
THURSDAY
- Monticello: 6 cases
- Atwood: 1 case
- Bement: 1 case
- La Place: 1 case
Over the same two-day stretch, DeWitt County added 19 cases, pushing its total to 838, and two coronavirus-related deaths, its 17th and 18th of the pandemic — a man in his 70s and woman in her 90s.
The new DeWitt cases by town:
WEDNESDAY
- Clinton: 9 cases
- Farmer City: 1 case
THURSDAY
- Clinton: 5 cases
- Waynesville: 2 cases
- Farmer City: 1 case
- Wapella: 1 case
CARLE: 62 COVID patients in Urbana, 22 in Bloomington
Seventeen of the 62 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 106 patients with COVID were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 25 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 22 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 19 (three in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had two COVID patients while Carle Eureka Hospital had one, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 786 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 159 hospitalized patients have died.
.@USArmy Gen. Gus Perna on the successful distribution of 2.9 million Pfizer #COVID19Vaccine across the nation last week. pic.twitter.com/GIk0PzNLl8— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 19, 2020
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate drops for 10th straight day
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the 10th straight day, from 8.4 to 8.2 percent. It’s the lowest the rate has been since Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide on Nov. 20
Champaign County’s rate also fell — from 6.2 to 6.0 percent, fifth-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Dec. 16).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.8 percent, down from 4.9 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 17.6 percent (-0.4)
- Fayette: 15.2 percent (-2.2)
- Lawrence: 15.1 percent (+1.6)
- Clark: 15.0 percent (+0.9)
- Edgar: 14.9 percent (+1.9)
- Effingham: 14.7 percent (-0.9)
- Jasper: 13.6 percent (-0.9)
- Richland: 12.6 percent (-2.3)
- Clay: 12.3 percent (+0.8)
- Moultrie: 10.8 percent (+0.4)
- Ford: 10.4 percent (-0.5)
- Douglas: 10.2 percent (+0.5)
- Iroquois: 9.5 percent (-0.3)
- Coles: 9.2 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 9.2 percent (-0.2)
- Shelby: 8.7 percent (-0.6)
- Champaign: 6.0 percent (-0.2)
- Piatt: 5.7 percent (-0.6)
- DeWitt: 5.5 percent (-0.5)
- Macon: 5.5 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 2.4 percent (-0.1)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.7 percent, down from 1.8 percent from the day prior.