SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 39,888 in Champaign County have received first dose (19.0% of population), 11,511 now fully vaccinated (5.5%)
Of 14,755 new COVID-19 tests, 139 came back positive Saturday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 17,446.
Active cases were up by 69, to 867. Forty-six percent of those are in the 61820 ZIP code, which includes much of Campustown.
Hospitalizations were down by six overnight, to 18.
The health district is monitoring 929 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 52 from Friday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 396 active (up 41)
- 61801/Urbana: 74 active (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 57 active (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 56 active (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 53 active (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 52 active (up 11)
- 61821/Champaign: 49 active (down one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 23 active (down six)
- 61880/Tolono: 22 active (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 19 active (up five)
- 61843/Fisher: 15 active (down four)
- 61864/Philo: 14 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (down two)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (down one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,603,564 tests
- 17,446 confirmed cases
- 867 active cases
- 16,393 recovered cases
- 119 fatalities
- 18 county residents hospitalized
- 22,836 close contacts quarantined
- 2,709 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Hospitalizations fall below 100
Hospitalizations in 21-county Region 6 dropped for the 13th straight day, from 101 to 96.
It's the first time since Oct. 16 that the number has been in double digits.
The region's seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, rising from 3.8 to 3.9 percent. Champaign County's rate was down slightly, falling from 4.0 to 3.9 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Feb. 10).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.9 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 8.9 percent (+1.2)
- DeWitt: 7.6 percent (+0.9)
- Crawford: 6.6 percent (-0.4)
- Cumberland: 5.4 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois: 5.2 percent (+0.5)
- Ford: 5.1 percent (-1.3)
- Vermilion: 5.1 percent (+0.3)
- Coles: 4.4 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 3.9 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 3.8 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie: 3.8 percent (-0.4)
- Shelby: 3.8 percent (+0.8)
- Piatt: 3.6 percent (-0.3)
- Clay: 3.0 percent (—)
- Effingham: 2.9 percent (+0.7)
- Macon: 2.6 percent (-0.3)
- Richland: 2.6 percent (+0.3)
- Edgar: 2.1 percent (-1.0)
- Jasper: 2.1 percent (+0.5)
- Fayette: 1.6 percent (+0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.0 percent (—)
CARLE: 34 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Seven of the 34 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
The 34 patients are the fewest since Carle began making data public in mid-November.
In all, 42 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle facilities, with eight of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had two COVID patients, neither in ICU. Carle's Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had no COVID patients.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,286 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 278 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 29 new cases, 0.5 percent seven-day rate
Twenty-nine new cases emerged from 10,558 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases