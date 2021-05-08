Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.