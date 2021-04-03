SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Champaign Co. surpasses 70,000 first doses, 50,000 second doses; 29.1% of county adults 16 and older now fully vaccinated
April 3, 2021
Of 9,759 new tests, 35 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,086.
Active cases increased by eight, to 374. Hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 10.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 476, down by 16 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 96 active (up 2)
- 61821/Champaign: 58 active (down 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 55 active (up 5)
- 61866/Rantoul: 39 active (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 38 active (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 34 active (up 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 active (up 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 11 active (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (down 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,695 cases (up 13)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,975 cases (up 6)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,325 cases (up 2)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,972 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,644 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,263 cases (up 3)
- 10-and-under: 1,199 cases (up 5)
- 70.01 to 80: 545 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 307 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,070,974 tests
- 19,086 confirmed cases
- 374 active cases
- 18,574 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 25,778 close contacts quarantined
- 3,096 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged — 3.4 percent — after new totals from March 31 (854 tests, 27 cases) were added to its total.
Here's look at Saturday's seven-day rates for area counties:
- Vermilion County: 1.5 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas County: 1.7 percent (+0.2)
- Piatt County: 1.8 percent (+0.2)
- Ford County: 2.0 percent (+0.6)
- DeWitt County: 2.8 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie County: 2.8 percent (+0.4)
- Iroquois County: 3.1 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign County: 3.4 percent (—)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, unchanged overnight.
VERMILION COUNTY: 22 new cases, four hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 22 Saturday, bringing its pandemic total to 8,852.
With 18 residents released from isolation, Vermilion's active case count stands at 245.
Four county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
How the new cases — covering multiple days this week but released in one batch Saturday by the county health department — break down by age:
- Three residents in their 60s
- Three in their 50s
- One in their 40s
- Two in their 30s
- Four in their 20s
- Two teens
- Four grade-school-aged children
- Three infants