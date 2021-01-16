For the first time in six days, hospitalizations increased in the region that covers East Central Illinois, meaning there will be no advancing Saturday to Tier 2 of the state's mitigation plan.
Region 6 needed just one more day of declining hospitalizations to join three of the state's 11 other regions in escaping Tier 3. But the number in the 21-county region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion jumped from 181 to 183.
To advance to Tier 2, which includes a ban on indoor dining, regions must meet four criteria, including decreasing hospitalizations in seven of 10 days. Region 6 has done so for six of the past 10 days:
- Jan. 6: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 7: 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 8: 190 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 9 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 10: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 11: 184 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 12: 183 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 13 183 patients (NO CHANGE)
- Jan. 14: 181 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 15: 183 patients (INCREASE)
Assuming its other metrics remain in the range they've been in throughout much of the past few weeks, Region 6's next chance to move on could come as soon as Monday.
While tiers 2 and 3 include many of the same restrictions, advancing would move Region 6 one step closer to Tier 1, which will include limited indoor dining, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.
To get from Tier 2 to Tier 1, regions must meet the same exact metrics required to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2.
Here are those four metrics regions and a look at where Region 6 stands as of Saturday:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF SATURDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — it's now been under the 12 percent threshold for 37 days in a row, according to IDPH data, and hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10.
Equally encouraging: The region's seven-day rate has dropped in each of the past six days, falling Saturday from 7.9 to 7.4 percent.
2. Greater than 20 percent available medical/surgical hospital beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF SATURDAY: Region 6 meets this standard, with six straight days over the 20 percent threshold. On Saturday, it fell from 21.4 to 21.0 percent.
3. Greater than 20 percent available ICU beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF SATURDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — and has done so for 217 consecutive days. The number rose Saturday from 31.9 to 32.1 percent.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF SATURDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard after the number rose Saturday from 181 to 183.
Region 6 has now had declines in six of the past 10 days.
POSITIVITY RATES: Champaign County seven-day rate falls to 6.3%
Region 6's seven-day positivity rate fell for the sixth straight day, dropping from 7.9 to 7.4 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine rates cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Jan. 13).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.8 percent, down from 5.1 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13: 7.4 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Effingham: 14.5 percent (—)
- Cumberland: 14.0 percent (-2.8)
- Clark: 12.0 percent (+0.6)
- Jasper: 11.8 percent (-0.9)
- DeWitt: 10.8 percent (-0.3)
- Shelby: 10.7 percent (-0.6)
- Richland: 9.3 percent (-1.3)
- Douglas: 8.6 percent (-1.8)
- Vermilion: 8.6 percent (-0.4)
- Macon: 7.4 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 7.0 percent (-1.2)
- Moultrie: 6.9 percent (-0.7)
- Ford: 6.6 percent (-1.2)
- Champaign: 6.3 percent (-0.3)
- Clay: 6.3 percent (-0.7)
- Iroquois: 6.3 percent (-1.8)
- Piatt: 6.1 percent (-0.7)
- Lawrence: 5.6 percent (-0.4)
- Coles: 5.2 percent (-1.0
- Edgar: 3.5 percent (+0.5)
- Crawford: 3.2 percent (-1.0)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.3 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
CARLE: 69 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 10 in Bloomington
Seventeen of the 69 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
In all, 84 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Saturday in Carle facilities, with 18 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 10 COVID patients (one in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had two (none in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had three COVID patients, none of whom were in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,049 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 228 hospitalized patients have died.