SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 43.4% (74,933) have received at least one dose; 32.0% (55,310) now fully vaccinated
Of 12,783 new tests, 41 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,392.
Active cases were up by nine, to 396. Hospitalizations rose by three, to 12.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 495, up by 54 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 103 active (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 72 active (up 11)
- 61822/Champaign: 43 active (down 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 41 active (down 3)
- 61802/Urbana: 34 active (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 28 active (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 22 active (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 14 active (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 11 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (up 4)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (up 1)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,784 cases (up 10)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,020 cases (up 5)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,379 cases (up 12)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,007 cases (up 2)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,670 cases (up 4)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,275 cases (up 1)
- 10-and-under: 1,238 cases (up 4)
- 70.01 to 80: 549 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 308 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 7 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 3: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,130,559 tests
- 19,392 confirmed cases
- 396 active cases
- 18,858 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 26,196 close contacts quarantined
- 3,146 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held at 3.3 percent after new totals from April 7 (993 tests, 31 cases) were added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.6 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion County: 1.6 percent (—)
- DeWitt County: 2.3 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas County: 3.0 percent (-0.3)
- Champaign County: 3.3 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 3.3 percent (+0.5)
- Ford County: 3.9 percent (+0.6)
- Moultrie County: 6.3 percent (—)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, up overnight from 0.6.
UI CAMPUS: Seven-day rate holds at 0.14%
Nine new cases emerged from 9,235 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.14 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,517.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 74 positive tests — 39 involving undergrads, 11 faculty/staff members, six grad students and 18 classified as "other."