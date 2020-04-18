Subscribe: Print or online
For the second time in three days, the number of new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday was 125, matching the single-day high.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 1,585 new cases statewide.
The new totals: 29,160 cases, including 1,259 deaths, spread across 93 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Still, there was some hope in other numbers compiled by the state, said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
“We say with guarded optimism the growth is slowing,” Egozi said.
The 125 newly reported deaths happened in 10 Illinois counties:
— Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 9 females 60s, 11 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 20 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 4 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Kane County: 2 males 50s.
— Kankakee County: 2 females 80s.
— Kendall County: 1 male 60s.
— Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s.
— Monroe County: 1 male 80s.
— Peoria County: 1 female 80s.
— Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— One day after setting a single-day high for coronavirus-related deaths, Illinois reported its biggest 24-hour increase in confirmed cases — 1,842.
“We did not think we were at our peak yet. So given that, we do expect cases to rise,” Ezike said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker stressed that the more significant statistic is the number of new patients hospitalized, which his office said remain level, adding that the spike in cases coincided with the state running its second-most tests in one 24-hour stretch during the pandemic — at least 7,515.
— The rate of new cases in Champaign County has slowed significantly, with a total of eight over six days this week — matching the total for last Friday alone.
Two additions Friday push the county total to 93: 32 active (including six people hospitalized), 57 recovered and four deaths.
— Twenty-five of Champaign County’s 93 cases have come from outside C-U, according to a map of ZIP codes on the local health district’s website.
The totals:
➜ 61822/Champaign: 24
➜ 61802/Urbana: 16
➜ 61821/Champaign: 11
➜ 61801/Urbana: 11
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 7
➜ 61820/Champaign 6
➜ 61874/Savoy: 6
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 4
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61849/Homer: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow 1
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 1
➜ 61880/Tolono: 1
Illinois: 27,575 cases / 1,134 deaths
Champaign County: 93 (+2) / 4
Douglas: 12 (—) / 0
Ford: (+1) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 10 (+1) / 0