Twenty-one of 2,882 new tests came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.7 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate also remained low, at 1.4 percent.
After a week of decreases, Champaign County’s active case total was up — but by just one, to 156 — while the number of hospitalizations remained the same as Friday (13).
Of the county’s 1,626 total cases, 1,451 are considered recovered.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 31 active (down two from Friday), 298 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 28 active (up three from Friday), 276 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 25 active (up one from Friday), 221 total (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 19 active (up two from Friday), 152 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 16 active (down two from Friday), 259 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 8 active (down one from Friday), 103 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Friday), 87 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (unchanged from Friday), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up one from Friday), 10 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (unchanged from Friday), 60 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (down one from Friday), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 4 total (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (down three from Friday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Friday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Friday), 1 total (unchanged)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 403 cases involving 21-to-30 age group
The C-U Public Health Department on Saturday reported eight new COVID-19 cases involving Champaign County residents between 11 and 20, pushing the number of total cases in that age group to 297.
Here’s a breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 403 cases (up three from Friday)
- 31 to 40: 298 cases (up three from Friday)
- 11 to 20: 297 cases (up eight from Friday)
- 41 to 50: 196 cases (up one from Friday)
- 51 to 60: 154 cases (up two from Friday)
- 10 and under: 115 cases (up one from Friday)
- 61 to 70: 86 cases (up one from Friday)
- 71 to 80: 39 cases (up one from Friday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Friday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (up one from Friday)
Those in the 21-30 and 31-40 groups also are Nos. 1-2 in testing, representing 22.2 percent and 16.5 percent of all tests performed on county residents.
PIATT COUNTY: Bement 13-year-old among new cases
The number of new cases in Piatt County grew by seven after two days’ worth of tests were calculated by the Dewitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
Cases Nos. 49-56 involve:
- Five Monticello males — aged 37, 40, 53, 76 and 80.
- A 35-year-old Monticello woman.
- A Bement 13-year-old.
Piatt County has a total of 56 confirmed cases, Health Administrator Dave Remmert said Saturday.
VERMILION COUNTY: Total remains 219
All four newly processed tests came back negative in Vermilion County, Administrator Doug Toole said Saturday.
Toole reminded residents to “please be careful if you are traveling. Some of our confirmed cases have been from people returning from visiting states that are having outbreaks.”
STATE: 48,016 new tests, 2,190 cases
For the second straight day, the statewide case count grew by more than 2,000. But like Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported a big testing number.
Saturday’s count was 48,016, from which 2,190 new COVID-19 cases emerged, a rate of 4.6 percent. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.2 percent.
IDPH also announced the loss to 18 lives Saturday:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Mercer County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s