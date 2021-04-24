SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 49.9% have received at least 1 dose, 39.0% fully vaccinated; Douglas surpasses 10,000 shots
Of 11,215 new tests, 35 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total over the 20,000 mark — to 20,017.
Active cases were down by 17, to 471. Hospitalizations were up by one, to 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 135 active (down 7)
- 61821/Champaign: 81 active (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 68 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 49 active (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 37 active (down 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 33 active (down 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 active (down 5)
- 61880/Tolono: 9 active (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (up 1)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,986 cases (up 10)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,117 cases (up 8)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,463 cases (up 3)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,071 cases (up 5)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,721 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,310 cases (up 1)
- 10-and-under: 1,305 cases (up 4)
- 70.01 to 80: 566 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,248,906 tests
- 20,017 confirmed cases
- 471 active cases
- 19,404 recovered cases
- 142 fatalities
- 13 county residents hospitalized
- 602 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,146 close contacts quarantined
- 3,238 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity remained 4.0 percent for a third straight day after new data from April 21 (835 tests, 28 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.3 percent (+0.2)
- Douglas County: 2.2 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois County: 2.4 percent (-0.4)
- Vermilion County: 2.6 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie County: 3.5 percent (+0.6)
- Champaign County: 4.0 percent (—)
- DeWitt County: 4.9 percent (-0.3)
- Ford County: 6.5 percent (-1.1)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 10 new cases, seven-day rate holds at 0.14%
Ten new cases emerged from 8,930 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.14 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,663.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 74 positive tests — 37 involving undergrads, 14 faculty/staff members, 12 grad students and 11 classified as "other."