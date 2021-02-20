SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Among eligible adults in Champaign County, 26.6% have received first dose, 9.0% now fully vaccinated
DEB PRESSEY: Vaccine for first shots in much shorter supply next week
Another day, another drop in key metrics in the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois.
Falling Saturday to its lowest point since July 24: Region 6's seven-day positivity rate, which now stands at 3.2 percent.
Falling for the 20th straight day, from 80 to 76: COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region, the fewest since Sept. 5.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Saturday are through Feb. 17).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.3 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 9.3 percent (-1.1)
- Cumberland: 8.0 percent (+0.3)
- Clay: 5.6 percent (+1.4)
- Crawford: 4.6 percent (-0.1)
- Ford: 4.6 percent (-0.1)
- Jasper: 4.6 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign: 4.2 percent (—)
- Clark: 3.9 percent (-0.8)
- Coles: 3.6 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 3.5 percent (-0.5)
- Piatt: 3.4 percent (+0.4)
- Shelby: 3.2 percent (-0.3)
- DeWitt: 3.1 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois: 2.8 percent (-1.2)
- Moultrie: 2.8 percent (+0.5)
- Effingham: 2.6 percent (-0.4)
- Richland: 1.6 percent (-0.3)
- Macon: 1.4 percent (+0.1)
- Fayette: 1.1 percent (—)
- Edgar: 0.8 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 0.2 percent (-0.1)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Three fatalities, 132 new cases reported
A man in his 70s became the 127th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, the state department of public health reported Saturday.
The death is Champaign County's 17th in February and fourth reported in two days.
Meanwhile, of 12,520 new COVID-19 tests, 94 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 17,898.
Active cases were up by 11, to 693, with slightly more than half of them in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations decreased by one, to 14.
The health district is monitoring 900 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 73 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 347 active (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 60 active (down six)
- 61822/Champaign: 41 active (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 40 active (up seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 39 active (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 39 active (down five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 active (down six)
- 61880/Tolono: 20 active (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 19 active (up four)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 8 active (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (down one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,670,056 tests
- 17,898 confirmed cases
- 693 active cases
- 17,078 recovered cases
- 127 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 23,414 close contacts quarantined
- 2,798 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 25 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 4 in Bloomington
Three of the 25 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Saturday by Carle Health.
The 25 patients are the fewest since Carle began making data public in mid-November.
In all, 30 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with three of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had four COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,322 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 283 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 29 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
Twenty-nine new cases emerged from 10,655 tests Friday on the UI campus, according to data updated Saturday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate remained 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases