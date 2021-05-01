SATURDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 51.8% (89,525) have received at least one dose, 41.9% (72,454) now fully vaccinated
Another day, another rosy report from the UI campus: Of 8,521 tests processed Friday, one — from a grad student — came back positive, a daily rate of 0.01%.
That makes a two-day campus total of 16,789 tests and three new COVID cases.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.10 to 0.09 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,709.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 46 positive tests — 20 involving undergrads, 14 faculty/staff members, three grad students and nine classified as "other."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 34, hospitalizations up by 1
Of 11,816 new tests, 34 came back positive Saturday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,306.
Active cases were down by 34 (to 428) while hospitalizations rose by one (to 14).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 93 active (up 3)
- 61820/Champaign: 70 active (down 22)
- 61801/Urbana: 53 active (down 7)
- 61802/Urbana: 50 active (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 41 active (up 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 34 active (down 5)
- 61853/Mahomet: 29 active (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (down 3)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (up 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (up 1)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 6 active (down 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,045 cases (up 7)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,179 cases (up 9)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,516 cases (up 8)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,104 cases (up 4)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,743 cases (unchanged)
- 10-and-under: 1,342 cases (up 4)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,328 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 571 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 19 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,311,828 tests
- 20,306 confirmed cases
- 428 active cases
- 19,733 recovered cases
- 145 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 562 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,600 close contacts quarantined
- 3,297 close contacts that became positive
I'm glad to join our bipartisan group of Midwest governors for another important message:— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 30, 2021
Getting vaccinated will let you enjoy all the things we missed out on last summer — from BBQs and pool parties to days at the lake and nights by the bonfire. pic.twitter.com/efIf0O91VD
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose from 3.4 to 3.6 percent after new data from April 28 (1,092 tests, 50 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.6 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 1.9 percent (-0.3)
- Vermilion County: 3.0 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign County: 3.6 percent (+0.2)
- Piatt County: 3.7 percent (+0.7)
- Iroquois County: 4.5 percent (+1.0)
- DeWitt County: 4.9 percent (-0.7)
- Ford County: 4.9 percent (+1.2)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, up from 0.6 overnight.