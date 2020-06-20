Coronavirus particle
CDC
Listen to this article

For the third time this week, a Champaign County resident has died from COVID-19, local public health officials said Saturday.

C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette that the county's 12th fatality was a man in his 30s with an unspecified health condition.

He becomes the county's youngest person to die from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Earlier in the week, officials announced the deaths of a man in his 40s with no known health conditions and a man in his 70s with underlying conditions.

Meanwhile, the number of newly confirmed cases in Champaign County remained low Saturday.

A day after the county total grew by just one, five positive results emerged from 607 new tests Saturday. That's a positivity rate of 0.8 percent — a third of Saturday's statewide rate (634 cases, 25,965 tests, 2.4 percent).

Of Champaign County's now-766 confirmed cases, 697 are considered recovered and 57 are active.

Eight county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

Here’s an updated rundown of county cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:

— 61866/Rantoul: 182

— 61821/Champaign: 136

— 61802/Urbana: 125

— 61820/Champaign: 121

— 61822/Champaign: 61

— 61801/Urbana: 51

— 61874/Savoy: 34

— 61853/Mahomet: 22

— 61880/Tolono: 9

— 60949/Ludlow: 6

— 61873/St. Joseph: 6

— 61863/Pesotum: 5

— 61849/Homer: 2

— 61878/Thomasboro: 2

— 61843/Fisher: 1

— 61847/Gifford: 1

— 61862/Penfield: 1

— 61877/Sidney: 1