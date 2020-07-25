Saturday's coronavirus updates: Man in 70s becomes Champaign County's 18th fatality; hospitalizations up to 12; positivity rates stay low
A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions became the 18th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Saturday.
It’s the county’s first coronavirus-related fatality since July 8, when another man in his 70s became the fifth resident in five days to die after testing positive for COVID-19.
The man whose death was revealed Saturday had been hospitalized, Pryde said.
While the county’s positivity rates remained low Saturday — 1.0 percent single-day, 1.2 percent seven-day — the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by two, to 12. Eight days ago, that figure stood at three.
Champaign County’s total case count grew by 22 Saturday, to 1,302. Recovered cases were up 43 since Friday (to 1,117) while active cases shrunk by 22 (167).
Here’s an updated rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
61821/Champaign: 34 active (down nine from Friday), 242 total (up three)
61802/Urbana: 34 active (up four from Friday), 181 total (up eight)
61820/Champaign: 25 active (down seven from Friday), 200 total (up two)
61822/Champaign: 14 active (down two from Friday), 113 total (up one)
61866/Rantoul: 11 active (up two from Friday), 227 total (up three)
61874/Savoy: 8 active (up two from Friday), 49 (up two)
61843/Fisher: 6 active (down two from Friday), 30 total (unchanged)
61880/Tolono: 6 active (down one from Friday), 23 total (unchanged)
61845/Foosland: 5 active (unchanged from Friday), 7 total (unchanged)
61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged from Friday), 10 total (up one)
61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
61801/Urbana: 4 active (unchanged from Friday), 75 total (up two)
61853/Mahomet: 3 active (down six from Friday), 76 total (unchanged)
61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 2 total (unchanged)
61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 6 total (unchanged)
61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 5 total (unchanged)
61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (down one from Friday), 22 total (unchanged)
61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Friday), 4 total (unchanged)
61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down 1 from Friday), 3 total (unchanged)
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 3 new cases reported
Among area counties, only Champaign and Douglas added to their COVID-19 case counts Saturday.
Douglas reported three, pushing its total to 94.
They involve men in their 20s and 60s and a woman in her 60s.
STATE: 1,426 new cases, 12 deaths
The state's seven-day positivity rate rose by two-tenths of a percent, to 3.6, after 1,426 of 38,200 new tests came back positive.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 12 additional new fatalities.
- Boone County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Cumberland County: 1 female 100-plus
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 30s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
Champaign County's 18th fatality is yet to be added to the state total.